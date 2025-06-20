Bollywood Stars Meet Kitchen Innovation as TTK Prestige Unveils its Latest Product, the AirFlip Air Fryer at the Style Icons Summit 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances brand, made a powerful style statement at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit & Awards 2025. As a key partner of the event, the brand brought kitchens into the spotlight by celebrating their transformation into stylish, expressive spacesand marked the occasion with the launch of its latest innovation, the AirFlip Two-in-one Air Fryer.

The launch was led by actor Chitrangada Singh, joined on stage by style icons Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Madan and Abhishek Banerjee, adding a glamorous touch to the brand's celebration of kitchen as a space of aspiration and self-expression.

Traditionally seen as a purely functional space, the Indian kitchen is undergoing a cultural shift. It's now a place of creativity, connectionand increasinglystyle. Through this association, TTK Prestige is championing the idea that "The Kitchen is the New Red Carpet", where everyday moments and meals reflect modern Indian sensibilities, values, and aesthetics.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Anil Gurnani, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, TTK Prestige, said, "Our presence at the Style Icons Summit is a conscious, strategic decision. The modern Indian consumer seeks products that reflect their identity, and the kitchen has become a primary canvas for this expression. TTK Prestige is synonymous with the style and substance of the new-age Indian lifestyle. With products like our newly launched AirFlip Air Fryer and the Svachh range, we are making a cleaner, healthier, and more stylish way of living effortlessly accessible."

By participating in a platform that honours fashion, glamour, and cultural influence, TTK Prestige is sending a powerful messagethat true style begins at home. With its elegantly engineered innovations, the brand is reimagining kitchens not just as cooking zones, but as vibrant, social spaces that represent personal flair. This partnership is part of a larger storytelling arc where the brand aims to shift the perception of kitchenware from utility to aspirationcelebrating the style icon in every Indian home.

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige bought UK based Horwood Homewares and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

