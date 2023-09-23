Bollywood Stars Shine in Marks & Spencer's Autumn Collection in Grazia Cool List

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Marks & Spencer, the iconic fashion brand is serving us major fashion goals with Grazia’s annual cool list. Sporting M&S, Bollywood actors Radhika Madan, Aparshakti Khurana, and singer Zaeden are turning heads as they effortlessly showcase the latest autumn collection.

Radhika Madan epitomizes chic elegance as she effortlessly rocks the M&S Collection cool linen pantsuit with a contemporary neon twist. Her ensemble also features the comfortable ‘B by boutique’ M&S crop top creating a fresh autumn look suitable for a wide range of occasions.

Singer Zaeden brings a dose of cool casual vibes with a trendy denim-on-denim look, a casual button down denim shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans complemented with a washed denim jacket. So, whether it's a casual Friday at work or a fun gaming night with friends, the latest denim collection from M&S has you covered, capturing the essence of comfort and style.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana exudes confidence in his versatile look featuring an ecru shacket, a cedar printed shirt paired with an ultimate comfort pair of bronze chinos.

Elevate your fashion game with such a diverse range of bold colors, playful prints, and a variety of fits from the latest Autumn collection from M&S.

The collection is available at all Marks & Spencer store and online at www.marksandspencer.in For more looks, follow @marksandspencerindia

