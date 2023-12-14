Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Takes Moments Off Dunki to Bless Actor-Director Hemwant Tiwari for Lomad

New Delhi (India), December 14: In a remarkable encounter, the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan took a moment from the screening of his latest project, Dunki, to extend his heartfelt blessings to the talented Actor-Director Hemwant Tiwari for his upcoming film, Lomad.

Sharing the experience, Hemwant Tiwari expressed, “I visited the censor office for my next project when I met Shah Rukh Sir. While he couldn’t click a photo with me, he did sign my t-shirt. All this while, I told him about my film Lomad, and he wished me all the best.”

Lomad boasts the distinction of being the world’s first black and white single-take film. The plot follows the story of a boy and a girl who had an affair in school and reunite via social media after more than a decade. The narrative unfolds as they find themselves almost strangers, both married, and attempting to create magical moments that challenge the course of their lives.

Adding to the support, Tiwari mentioned, “I also met Rajkumar Hirani Sir, who said that he knew about my film and would like to watch it soon, while giving me his blessing.”

Lomad promises to be a cinematic experience that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, showcasing the demons within and the unpredictable nature of life. More from the director is his new untitled work which will be announced soon. Lomad is getting amazing responses is released it on youtube after its theatrical run.

