Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024: Awarding The Best In The Business With Style Organised by Eventz Factory

New Delhi (India), February 8: Bollywood Town is a hugely popular film magazine which keeps you updated about all the happenings of Bollywood and gives you all the behind the scenes tidbits and gossip about the movie world and its glittering stars. Recently, Bollywood Town came up with the concept of Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024, which was organized by Eventz Factory and felicitated many popular and rising personalities from film and other industries.

The Editor-in-chief of Bollywood Town Magazine Yogesh Mishra partnered with business tycoon Kunal Thakkar of Eventz Factory to organize and present these awards in the grandest possible way which turned out to be a night to remember for everyone present during the glittering award function. The award ceremony was held in The Orchids hotel in Andheri, Mumbai and attended by many film stars, influencers, socialites and dignitaries from various fields including Isha Koppikar, Tanuj Virwani, Shiv Thakare, Jyoti Saxena, Naitik Nagda, Tanushree Dutta, Sherlyn Chopra, Pahlaj Nihalani, director Farhad Samji and many others.

The award function was very well organized and everything was executed with so much perfection that all the guests and awardees present during the felicitation function were mighty impressed with the glamourous show on display. What made the award function more impressive is the presence of a large number of journalists to cover the event.

Those who were felicitated during the award night were Isha Koppikar (Most Versatile Actress as Editor’s Choice), Shiv Thackeray (Reality Superstar Of The Year), Jyoti Saxena (Dazzling Diva Of The Year), Tanuj Virwani (Most Stylish Actor Of The Year for OTT), Dipika Chikhliya Topiwala (Best Debut TV Producer Of The Year), Tanushree Dutta (Woman Of Substance), Vikalp Mehta (Entertainer Of The Year), Head Honcho of Puri Creators Meet Puri (Youngest Dynamic Promising Developer of The Year), Varun Buddhadev (Best Child Actor), Vaanya Singh Rajput (Rising Actress Of Bollywood), Ramandeep Kaur (Rising Actress of Bollywood), Sherlyn Chopra (Bold and Beautiful Actress Of The Year).

Here is the list of other celebrities and brands which were felicitated with Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024: Narrator’s Voice Of Big Boss Vijay Vikram Singh (Inspiring Voice Of The Year), Film Producer Pahlaaj Nihlani (Lifetime Achievement Award), Turkish Rasoi (Promising Hospitality Brand Of The Year Award), Chandini Dey (Pioneer In Advance Skin Care Clinic), Taara Shukla (Rising Actress Of Bollywood), Arpita Mukherjee (Best Mom Influencer and Content Creator), Dr. Padmakar K Nandekar (Iconic Life and Wealth Coach), Farhad Samji (Most Talented Film Director Of The Year), Mahak Chaudhary (Promising Actress), Rohit Pyare (Most Talented Stand Up Comedian), Ajay Keshwani (Promising Music Composer), Shri Abhijeet Rane (Prominent Labour Leader as Guest Of Honour), CEO Of RNA Builders Hari Nair (Promising CEO Of The Year), Jayesh Velhal (Taekwondo Trainer Of The Year), Pradip Chopra for special cause for movie Kusum Ka Byaah (Promising Actor Of The Year), Mukta Wellness (Most Prestigious Wellness Brand), Azhar Shaikh (Promising Lifestyle Influencer Of The Year), Soniya Tokbipi (Upcoming Bollywood Actress), Manzil Pathan (Most Promising Entrepreneur Of The Year), Dr. Vachan Shetty (Best Laser and Cosmetic Dentist), Moonmoon Chakraborty (Most Talented Fashion Designer Of The Year), CEO of Soni Bros Vishal Soni (Best Affordable Luxury Clothing Brand), Jinnie Jazz (Bold and Bindaas Actress Of The Year), Rajesh Rai (Most Talented Fashion Photographer Of The Year), Sudhakar M Shetty (Best SRA Project Developer Of The Millennium), Shiva SS (Most Promising Fashion and Celebrity Photographer Of The Year), Director Of London Horse Suresh (Fasted Growing Brand Of The Year), Mukesh Bhanushali (Most Talented Singer Of The Year), Abhinandan Singh (Most Promising Anchor Of The Year).

Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024 was organized by Eventz Factory. It was presented by the JIO NEWS and powered by VAZIRS Fragrance. PYLON JEWELLERS were a jewellery partner while 92.7 BIG FM was the radio partner of the ceremony. NEWSJ was the film digital agency partner, London Horse was the associate partner, Shiva SS Celebrity and Fashion Photography was the photography partner of the event while Digital Harshi was digital partner of the glittering event held in Mumbai.

Notably, Entity One Entertainment was judged as the Best PR Agency of the Year. Interestingly, it was also the PR partner of Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024 which handled all the PR related activities of the event very effectively. The founder of Entity One Entertainment Girish Wankhede expressed his happiness after receiving the award and said, “We are glad that our PR agency was judged as the best PR and event management agency while at the same time we were also entrusted with the responsibility to handle all the communications related to the event. Within a very short span of time we have established ourselves as a leading PR and event management company whereas we have managed PR and organized many of such events.”

Talking about the award show and felicitating the best people and brands, editor of Bollywood Town magazine Yogesh Mishra said, “The event was a mega success as not only all the awardees were present during the function but a lot of other dignitaries and celebrities also turned out to support our endeavor. We promised that next year we would celebrate the occasion in a much bigger way”

