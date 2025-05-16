Bolt.Earth announces the adoption of the LECCS Type 7 connector for its Blaze DC fast charger

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16: Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, has officially adopted the LECCS Type 7 connector for its Blaze DC fast chargers becoming the first EV charging company to launch a truly universal fast charger for India's growing population of light electric vehicle (LEV). Developed in collaboration with OEM partners and aligned with the LECCS standard approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), this move marks a critical step in building an interoperable, fast-charging ecosystem for two- and three-wheelers.

Manufacturers such as Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Matter Motors, The Energy Company (Battery Pack Manufacturer) already support the LECCS connector, making Bolt.Earth's network instantly compatible with over 90% of India's electric two-wheelers.

By integrating Type 7 compatibility into Blaze DC, Bolt.Earth enables seamless fast-charging for all LECCS-compliant vehicles across its national network.

The Blaze DC fast charger is available in 3kW, 6kW, and 12kW variants. With Blaze DC, Bolt.Earth aims to bring fast charging to all major cities in India, enabling EV scooter users to access high-speed charging wherever they go. Through this move, Bolt.Earth is further strengthening Indian OEMs' push for interoperability and making charging infrastructure more accessible addressing common concerns around range and charge anxiety.

Mr. Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO of Bolt.Earth, stated "Our broader vision at Bolt.Earth has always been to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by providing accessible and efficient charging solutions. Successful testing with Ather Energy confirms the robust compatibility of our Blaze DC fast chargers to a broader audience, ensuring that EV users have the support they need to keep moving forward."

Aravind Prasad, Head of Charging Infrastructure, Ather Energy Limited, said "We believe standardization allows for greater interoperability, making it easier for EV two-wheeler owners to access charging infrastructure across the country. LECCS, which Ather open sourced in 2021, allows for a more seamless charging ecosystem - one that can support the growing number of EVs on the road. An interoperable charging network would essentially mean that customers can charge their vehicles more easily, no matter where they are or which brand they ride."

Blaze DC chargers are now available for purchase. Type 7 fast charging compatible EV scooter owners, apartment associations, fleet operators, commercial and residential developers, and EV OEMs can visit Bolt.Earth to explore deployment opportunities and bring fast-charging infrastructure to their locations.

As India's leading EV charging solutions provider, Bolt.Earth offers end-to-end infrastructure for homes, businesses, fleets, and brands like Tata, Baj aj, Mahindra, American Express, SAP, Brigade Group, Sobha Realtyfrom hardware and installation to software and support.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is India's largest EV charging network, with 37K+ charging points across 1,700+ cities, serving 224K+ active EV users. Its extensive charging network supports 2, 3, and 4 wheelers with both standard and fast charging options. The Bolt.Earth charging app, available on Playstore and iOS, makes charging seamless with a simple scan-pay-charge process. Bolt.Earth also offers a Charger Management System (CMS), EV charger discovery APIs for businesses, installation & maintenance support and 24*7 Customer Service.

Bolt.Earth (backed by USV, Version One Ventures, Prime Venture Partners), designs, develops, and manufactures EV charging technology indigenously in India. As the only vertically integrated EV Charging Company in India, Bolt.Earth offers a complete ecosystem of charging hardware, software, and maintenance products and services. For more information, visit: https://bolt.earth/

