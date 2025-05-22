Boman Irani and Makarand Deshpande Unveil Chindi Pakad Poster at 78th Cannes Film Festival

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: In a proud moment for Indian cinema, veteran actors BOMAN IRANI and MAKARAND DESHPANDE unveiled the official poster of filmmaker PRASENJIT CHAKRABORTY'S upcoming urban drama CHINDI PAKAD at the Indian Pavilion during the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The poster launch, hosted by SHRISTI CREATION FILM PRODUCTIONS in association with RITUPARNA SENGUPTA, drew widespread attention for its bold narrative and symbolic design.

CHINDI PAKAD explores the underbelly of urban life, tackling themes of addiction, survival, and the human spirit. The eye-catching poster features the title stylized with a green bottle replacing the letter "I" in CHINDI, a powerful visual metaphor for the film's deeper message.

Speaking at the event, BOMAN IRANI said, "It's inspiring to see filmmakers push the envelope and bring untold stories to light. CHINDI PAKAD is one such bold cinematic journey, and I'm honored to be part of this launch at Cannes."

MAKARAND DESHPANDE, known for his intense character portrayals, added, "The rawness and realism reflected in the poster instantly drew me in. Films like these give voice to the marginalised and offer a powerful mirror to society."

Director and producer PRASENJIT CHAKRABORTY (PRIYAM) shared, "CHINDI PAKAD is not just a filmit's a voice from the streets, a story that demands to be heard. Launching the poster at Cannes, with stalwarts like BOMAN IRANI and MAKARAND DESHPANDE, gives the film the global platform it deserves."

* The film is Produced by PRASENJIT CHAKRABORTY

* Co-produced by UNITED COLOURS ENTERTAINMENT & SURENDRA CHOURASIYA

* Creative Producer is SCRIPTWORLD ENTERTAINMENT

CHINDI PAKAD promises to be a gripping cinematic journey rooted in realism, resilience, and truth.

Stay tuned for the trailer and release date announcement coming soon...

