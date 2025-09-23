'Bomb Chiki Bomb Girl' Sona Medhi Sets the Stage Ablaze in Viral Hit from D.K.S Production House

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: The digital airwaves are buzzing with a new viral sensation, and all the hype points to one person: the now-legendary 'Bomb Chiki Bomb Girl,' Sona Medhi. The track that cemented her fame, "Bomb Chiki Bomb Bomb," is the latest power move from producer Deependra Kumar Sharma and his rapidly rising D.K.S Production House.

This time, D.K.S Production House, now widely regarded as the fastest-growing name in the industry, joined forces with Shivay Productions to create a certified blockbuster. This strategic collaboration, along with contributions from producers Udit Oberoi and Sunil Sethi, proves that Sharma's vision for music is unmatched. Directed by the talented Shabby and presented by Infinix Music, the track is an infectious blend of style and energy that has completely taken over social media.

While the song's catchy rhythm is undeniable, the real reason it's breaking the internet is the electrifying performance by the 'Bomb Chiki Bomb Girl' herself, Sona Medhi. As both a singer and the star of the video, she commands the screen with her powerful vocals, mesmerizing dance moves, and stunning on-screen presence. Medhi's performance isn't just a highlight; it's the very soul of the viral hit.

According to Deependra Kumar Sharma, this success is a testament to the core mission of his production house. "At D.K.S Production House, our aim has always been to support impactful content," he shared, "and with 'Bomb Chiki Bomb Bomb,' we've created something vibrant and trendy that resonates with today's audience."

With Preet Sandhu, Sona Medhi, and Deep Sandhu on vocals, lyrics by Deep Sandhu, and music by Prince Shouan, this creative team has delivered a track that's impossible to ignore. "Bomb Chiki Bomb Bomb" is not just a song; it's a global phenomenon, solidifying Deependra Kumar Sharma's reputation as a producer worked with Udit Oberoi (Shivay Productions) with a golden touch and launching the 'Bomb Chiki Bomb Girl' into superstardom.

Watch the full video here:

https://youtu.be/FR6WdjVbDBE?si=8DPvefHIKsUzZqMY

Bomb Chiki Bomb Bomb - Official Video

