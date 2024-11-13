Bombay-based Wildlife Photographer Hardik Shah Captures Majestic Cormorant in Keoladeo Bird Sanctuary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Renowned wildlife photographer Hardik Shah has once again enthralled audiences with his latest wildlife series, captured at the Keoladeo Bird Sanctuary in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Shah's dedication to documenting India's vibrant wildlife shines through his recent photographs of the greater cormorant, a stunning bird native to the region. His images highlight the cormorant's remarkable hunting skills, showcasing its glassy blue eyes and striking yellow cheeks as it tosses a fish before finally gulping it down.

Reflecting on the experience, Shah shared, “Watching the cormorant in action was mesmerizing. I spent five days by the pond, taking nearly 2,000 shots to capture the perfect moment. The calm afternoon light created a beautiful reflection on the water, adding a surreal touch to each image. Witnessing this beautiful bird feed is an experience I won't forget.”

Growing up in the Nilgiris, Shah's lifelong connection to nature began in Kotagiri, a town known for its rich biodiversity. It wasn't until the COVID-19 lockdown that he began seriously exploring photography. “My love for nature started in childhood, and during the lockdown, I found myself observing and capturing birds from my bedroom window. That period sparked my passion for wildlife photography, and now I teach and conduct workshops to inspire others. As photographer Elliot Erwitt said, ‘Photography is an art of observation; it's about finding something interesting in an ordinary place.'”

Shah's work involves challenges, from weathering harsh monsoon rains in the Western Ghats to facing technical malfunctions at critical moments. In one instance, while photographing the elusive Malabar gliding frog during its breeding cycle, Shah's camera malfunctioned just as the perfect shot presented itself. “There are moments in wildlife photography that are filled with frustration, but patience is key. Capturing wildlife is about waiting for the right moment, even if it means enduring obstacles.”

Safety is another crucial element in Shah's work. When photographing wild animals, he prioritizes maintaining a respectful distance to avoid disturbing the animals or placing himself at risk. “Wildlife photography requires you to be mindful of your surroundings. Animals feel vulnerable and may act defensively, so giving them space is essential. Respect for wildlife and their habitats is foundational to my approach,” he emphasized.

Shah hopes that his photography can foster awareness and appreciation for India's natural beauty. He believes that wildlife photographers play a vital role in conservation by documenting these creatures in their natural habitats. “The goal is to show people the beauty of the natural world and to inspire a respect for preserving these environments. Like us, animals want their space to live in peace,” he added.

Aspiring photographers can benefit from Shah's advice on patience, skill development, and ethical guidelines in the field. “Wildlife photography requires patience, creativity, and respect for your subjects. Keep capturing every day, study lighting, and continuously seek ways to improve. This art form allows us to tell stories about nature's wonders, and every shot offers an opportunity to convey the beauty and challenges of the wild.”

With aspirations to explore more of India's diverse wildlife, Hardik Shah is on a journey to capture the essence of nature, one shot at a time. His dedication and unique perspective continue to inspire audiences and aspiring photographers alike.

Follow Hardik Shah

Instagram :

hardikswildlifephotography

Email : hardikswildlifephotography@gmail.com

