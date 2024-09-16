Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Expands Efforts in Education, Healthcare, and Culture Preservation.

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India] September 16: With a rich legacy spanning 95 years, the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti (BDBS) continues to be a beacon of charitable and philanthropic activity in Mumbai. As the Samiti deepens its commitment to community welfare, it is expanding its initiatives in education, healthcare, and the promotion of Bengali language and culture.

Empowering Education Through the Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Scholarship Fund

The Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (ICV) scholarship has been instrumental in supporting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing higher education. Since its inception with a modest fund of Rs 35,000/- in 2002, the scholarship program has grown significantly, both in the number of beneficiaries and the total amount disbursed. In the 2023-2024 academic year, BDBS awarded scholarships to 57 students, with a record total of Rs 7,41,000/-.

Susmita Mitra, President of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, expressed her pride in the scholarship program’s success: “Witnessing the transformative impact of these scholarships on the lives of young people is truly heart-warming. It’s a testament to the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers.”

The scholarship program was further extended last year to include the girls of Asha Sadan a century-old shelter for orphaned and destitute children, and Asha Kiran, an organization dedicated to the welfare of street children. These institutions provide not only basic necessities but also love, education, and emotional support, enabling the children to grow into self-sufficient adults. For security reasons, interviews for candidates from these organizations were conducted at their centres and online.

Healthcare Initiatives: Collaboration with Khidmat Charitable Trust

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide medical aid to the underprivileged, BDBS has donated a dialysis machine worth Rs 6,64,000/- to Khidmat Charitable Trust. This machine, which will be used by the Trust, is located at their day-care free Dislysis centre in Nagpada, Bombay Central, and will significantly enhance their capacity to serve dialysis patients. This will help thousands of patients.

Medical Assistance for Individuals in Need

BDBS has also provided Rs 1,00,000/- from its charitable funds to assist Smt. More, who required surgery following a fall. This assistance is part of BDBS’s broader commitment to offering timely and essential medical support to individuals in need.

Promoting Cultural Heritage: Support for Prangan

Founded in 1979, Prangan has long been a cultural cornerstone for Rabindra Sangeet enthusiasts in Mumbai and Kolkata. Affiliated with Rabitirtha in Kolkata, Prangan has been instrumental in promoting the unifying message of Tagore’s works across linguistic and cultural barriers. In support of this mission, BDBS donated Rs 60,000/- during the Sharodotsav cultural program to ensure that the rich legacy of Rabindra Sangeet continues to inspire future generations of Probashi Bengalis.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Certification

To further expand its charitable initiatives, the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti recently applied for and successfully received CSR 1 certification, recognizing the trust’s eligibility for corporate social responsibility contributions. This certification is expected to encourage corporate entities to contribute to the Trust, thereby enhancing its capacity to serve the community.

Looking Ahead

Over the past five years, BDBS has donated over Rs 32 lakh towards various initiatives and is committed to reaching even more sections of society that require financial support. As the Trust continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of helping people in every conceivable way, guided by the principles of empathy and kindness.

About Bombay Durga Bari Samiti

The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, an esteemed cultural and charitable institution in Mumbai, has been a symbol of Bengali cultural heritage for 95 years. The Samiti organizes a variety of cultural festivities, including the iconic Durga Puja, which welcomes people from diverse communities. BDBS is also deeply committed to charitable, social, educational, and medical causes, continually working to make a positive impact on society.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor