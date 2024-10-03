Bombay Durgabari Marks Its 95th Durgautsav with a Vibrant Celebration of Diversity in India

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, one of Mumbai's oldest and most esteemed Durga Pujas, is proud to celebrate its 95th year of Durgoutsav. Since its inception in 1930, the Samiti has been a cornerstone of cultural and religious festivities in the city, and this year's celebration promises to be particularly special.

As we mark this momentous occasion, the theme of the 95th Durgoutsav is ‘Diversity.' The choice of theme reflects the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and communities that make up India’s vibrant fabric. The Samiti aims to honour and celebrate the unity in diversity that has always been a hallmark of Indian society.

“Our 95th year is not just a celebration of the Durga Puja but also a celebration of our country’s diverse and inclusive spirit,” said Susmita Mitra, President of the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti. “Through this theme, we want to emphasise that despite our differences, we are all united in our devotion, culture, and the shared values that bind us together.”

The festivities will include a series of cultural programs, religious rituals, and community events that will highlight the diversity within the community while paying homage to the traditional roots of the Durga Puja celebration.

The Samiti invites everyone to join in the festivities Held at the iconic Tejpal Hall, a heritage building in South Bombay and be a part of this grand celebration that honours both tradition and the beautiful mosaic of cultures that define our nation.

Cultural Programs

“Durgoutsav 2024 is not just a celebration of our devotion but a tribute to the rich cultural diversity that defines our nation. This year, our cultural programs are carefully curated to showcase the vast array of traditions, languages, and art forms that coexist harmoniously in India. Through music, dance, and drama, we aim to bring together different communities, reflecting our belief that diversity is our greatest strength. We look forward to sharing this vibrant celebration with everyone and hope that it inspires a deeper appreciation for the unity in our diversity.” – says Shri Subir Ray-, Chairperson of the Social & Cultural Committee.

List of Programs-

Maha Shashthi:

8:00 pm: Fashion Show

A fun-filled program where style and elegance will dance to reverberating music.

Maha Saptami & Ashtami:

7.15 p.m.: Welcome speech by the President of Bombay Durga Bari Samiti & by the Chairman of the Social & Cultural Committee

7.30 p.m.: Mainak Paladhi will enchant you with his soul-stirring folk songs

8.30 p.m.: Mekhla Dasgupta, who rose to fame after participating in SaReGaMaPa will close the evening with her ‘mon bholano’ numbers.



Maha Navami:

7.30 p.m.: Rabindra-Salil Sur Lehri – Pragan will present harmonising melodies of Tagore and Salil Chowdhury, set to dances.

8.30 p.m.: Odissi Dance Recital – Dr. Prachi Jariwala, a doctorate in Ancient Indian Culture and an empanelled solo dancer with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will present her repertoire of select pieces.

