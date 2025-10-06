Bombay Shirt Company Unveils 'The Den', an Immersive Retail Sanctuary at Kemp's Corner

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Bombay Shirt Company (BSC), India's trailblazer in custom-made shirts, is thrilled to launch its swanky new flagship store in the heart of Mumbai's happening neighbourhood of Kemp's Corner. Introducing 'The Den', a revolutionary retail spot that flips the script on shopping for men. We all know men aren't exactly the greatest fans of shopping but 'The Den' is different. This isn't just a shop; it's an immersive lifestyle experience where luxury, personal style, and chill vibes come together.

Spanning a generous 2,365 square feet across two levels, the store's design is a testament to the brand's sophisticated yet approachable identity. The clean, refined aesthetic creates a welcoming environment for the modern man with a discerning taste for craftsmanship.

'The Den' turns shopping into the ultimate experience! Guests are invited to dive into curated sections with exclusive partnerships and bespoke services that level up their style game. Come and check out:

* Subko Coffee & Bakes: Savor artisanal coffee and fresh bakes from the fave Mumbai brand, blending cafe vibes into your shopping spree.

* Grooming Services: Get a complete style makeover with premium grooming like haircuts and head massages at BSC's bespoke grooming corner.

* BSC's Collaboration with Trumpet Shoes: In a first-of-its-kind collab, design your own luxe custom formal footwear to perfectly match your tailored wardrobe.

* BBS's Signature Ice Cream Bar: Round off your shopping thrill with a scoop (or two!) of BSC's signature ice creams - because why not.

The heart of the store remains BSC's signature custom-made process. Customers are invited to explore an extensive collection of fabric books and receive one-on-one guidance from a dedicated stylist. An in-house tailor is on hand to take precise measurements, guaranteeing a flawless fit. Beyond its custom offerings, the store showcases BSC's full wardrobe solution, from ready-to-wear shirts and jeans to dress pants, chinos, tees, and knitwear.

Speaking about the launch of the brand's new experiential store at Kemp's Corner, Bombay Shirt Company's Founder, Akshay Narvekar, says, "we are thrilled to introduce 'The Den' at our new Kemp's Corner location, which represents the next evolution of the Bombay Shirt Company experience. We wanted to create more than just a retail space; we envisioned a true sanctuary for the modern man. It's a place where you can relax, enjoy a coffee, get a trim, and explore our world of custom-made clothing at your leisure. This new format is all about providing a holistic lifestyle destination that combines craftsmanship, convenience, and community in one seamless environment."

The new Kemp's Corner store, located at #13, N. S. Patkar Marg, Tardeo, will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and offers valet service for convenience.

Following this debut, the brand plans to roll out 'The Den' format to its Pali Hill location.

Store Details:

* Location: #13, N. S. Patkar Marg, Kemp's Corner, Tardeo, Mumbai 400007

* Location Pin: https://shorturl.at/19KPX

* Hours: 10:30 am - 9:30 pm Monday through Sunday

* Phone: +91.93266.30931

* Email: kempscorner@bombayshirts.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor