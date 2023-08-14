Bonito Designs promises to revolutionise the world of interior design: Extends partnership with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Bonito Designs, India's largest full-homes only interior design brand, a leading interior is thrilled to announce its extended collaboration with the iconic Gauri Khan and celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Following the resounding success of their previous collaboration, the partnership between Bonito Designs and the dynamic duo takes on a new and exciting dimension, promising to revolutionize the world of interior design.

In this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra will be actively involved in a design collaboration that transcends boundaries. Both luminaries will share their unparalleled expertise and creativity to craft exquisite interiors for discerning homeowners in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The continuation of this landmark partnership will create an extraordinary opportunity for individuals with a refined taste to transform their homes into iconic living spaces designed by the very best.

Speaking on the extension of this collaboration, Amit Parsuramka, CEO – Bonito Designs said, "We are extremely excited to continue our journey with icons like Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra through this exclusive design collaboration. We at Bonito Designs have always been committed to providing our clients with unmatched design experiences and this partnership is a testament to that decision. The extraordinary vision and creativity of Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra has opened new avenues for us to create iconic full-homes that have redefined premium living and we looking forward to the next stint of this partnership."

Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer, and co-collaborator, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to continue my collaboration with Bonito Designs in this extended venture. Designing interiors has been a deeply fulfilling journey for me, and together with Bonito Designs, we aim to take it to new heights. This unique design collaboration allows us to infuse our distinct creative sensibilities into homes, creating spaces that exude luxury, comfort, and timeless beauty. I am looking forward to working closely with the talented team at Bonito Designs to craft iconic full-homes that reflect the unique personalities of their owners and leave an indelible mark on the world of interior design."

Ace designer, Manish Malhotra added, "I am excited to continue my creative journey with Bonito Designs in this extended partnership. I've always been passionate about home interiors. I look forward to bringing a bespoke selection of glamorous interior creations for Bonito Designs."

Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder & MD, Bottomline Media, "We have been instrumental in conceiving and driving this extraordinary journey of Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra with Bonito Designs. This extended partnership signifies a deeper level of design innovation and creativity, as the duo lends their unparalleled vision for discerning homeowners. Gauri and Manish bring their extraordinary expertise to the table, and together with Bonito Designs, they promise to redefine luxury living and set new benchmarks in the world of interior design. Our effort was to bring this vision to life through a compelling and aesthetically conceptualized digital campaign that will leave an indelible mark on the industry."

About Bonito Designs

Bonito Designs is India's fastest growing home interior brand, which is revolutionizing interior designs market by offering curated and exclusive homes for its customers. Bonito uses 'no catalogue' approach to bring freshness to all the homes they design. The Company which entered Mumbai last year runs four experience centres and has delivered homes spanning across 5mn sqt till date. Backed by Tomorrow Capital, Bonito plans to launch operations in Pune, Hyderabad, NCR and Chennai in the next 18 months.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor