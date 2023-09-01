Bonkers Corner Unveils Its First Store in Pune

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: Bonkers Corner, a dynamic luxury fashion and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its inaugural store in Pune, marking the occasion with an innovative and attention-grabbing social media campaign, #BonkersinPune.

In a market where social media plays a pivotal role in brand engagement, Bonkers Corner leveraged the strengths of platforms like Instagram to create a buzz that transcended the digital realm. The #BonkersinPune campaign, a three-phased endeavour, captured the imagination of Pune's fashion enthusiasts.

The brand initiated the campaign with a captivating teaser reel that left Pune's fashionistas eagerly anticipating something new and exciting. This teaser ignited curiosity and set the stage for what was to come. In today’s age where influencers play a pivotal role, the brand deployed influencer marketing tactics quite strategically, engaging seamlessly with more than 50 influencers to amplify its reach and appeal. These influencers, known for their fashion expertise and unique style, joined forces to create some catchy and engaging content, buzzing a worthy hype about the store's impending launch. The climax of the campaign was the much-anticipated location reveal. Bonkers Corner's Instagram page was abuzz with excitement as the brand finally disclosed the store's address, leaving followers eager to explore the store's trendy offerings.

"We wanted to make our entry into Pune memorable, and the #BonkersinPune campaign did just that," said Shubham Gupta, Founder and CEO of Bonkers Corner. "The campaign's success is a testament to our commitment to innovation and connecting with our audience in unique and exciting ways. This is just the start and we are looking forward to tapping each and every market geographically in the next 2-3 years. With this we also have added more brand collaborations to our bouquet, including Disney, Marvel, Toki Doki, Playboy, Starwars, and Pokémon. "

Interestingly, the #BonkersinPune campaign exceeded all expectations, garnering massive attention and engagement on social media. It not only created a sense of anticipation but also reinforced Bonkers Corner's position as a brand that understands and resonates with the pulse of its fashion-savvy community. Located in the heart of Pune’s Phoenix Mall of Millennium (Wakad) the trendy store is 1400 Sq ft big and stands for its vibrancy.

Bonkers Corner is a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand dedicated to offering high-quality, trendy clothing and accessories. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bonkers Corner has quickly become a go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals looking to express their unique style.

