BonV Aero Wins ELCINA Honour for Manufacturing Excellence, Cementing Its Status as a Deep-Tech Leader

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 22: BonV Aero, India's fast-growing deep-tech aerospace startup, has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Merit by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) under the SME category for Excellence in Manufacturing. This recognition is a testament to BonV Aero's commitment to quality-driven production, its robust operational discipline, and its indigenous capabilities in building advanced aerial platforms for India's toughest terrains.

From High Altitude Labs to Manufacturing Recognition

For a company that began with a clear mission to transform aerial logistics in India's most inaccessible frontiers this award marks a significant validation. The ELCINA Awards, established in 1976, celebrate excellence in electronics and IT hardware manufacturing, pushing Indian firms toward global competitiveness. BonV Aero's inclusion signals not just compliance with quality standards, but a rising stature in India's electronics and defence manufacturing space.

"This recognition validates our collective focus on manufacturing fundamentals," said Roshan Senapati, Head of Marketing, BonV Aero, who received the award on behalf of the team.

"We continue to build. This supports our progress."

The jury that recognised BonV Aero included some of the nation's most distinguished defence and manufacturing leaders Lt. Gen. AKS Chandele (Retd.), Mr. N. Ramachandran, Mr. V.V.R. Sastry, Col. K.V. Kuber, and Mr. S. Ullal underlining the weight of this endorsement.

A Continuum of Manufacturing Excellence

This is not BonV Aero's first nod for its manufacturing discipline. The startup was previously:

- Recognised by the Indian Army for operational UAV deployments in remote forward areas.

- Selected by the I2A Launchpad (US-India Defence Corridor) for dual-use UAV technology.

- NITI Aayog's 2022 Coffee Table Book honoured BonV Aero as a leading example of Make in India innovation in aerospace

- Acknowledged by STPI & MeitY as one of the emerging aerospace startups shaping India's drone future.

Together, these honours reinforce BonV Aero's role as a manufacturing-led, engineering-first company shaping real-world impact.

Built in Bhubaneswar. Proven on the Frontlines

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, BonV Aero is a pioneering OEM and UAV design house developing fully electric eVTOL platforms optimised for high-altitude logistics, disaster relief, and defence operations. In August 2023, the company created history by lifting a 30 kg payload at Umling La (19,024 ft AMSL) the world's highest motorable pass.

In June 2025, BonV's GPR drone was deployed during the Sikkim landslide response, supporting terrain scanning operations in collaboration with the Indian Army. These real-life deployments reflect the rigour of BonV's design-to-manufacture process.

Odisha: Future Hub for Drone Manufacturing

With a futuristic vision for India's aerospace future, BonV Aero has proposed developing an integrated UAV Drone Park in Khurda, Odisha, dedicated to drone research and development, full-scale manufacturing, and industry-led training. Backed by single-window clearance efforts, the initiative aims to put Odisha on the map as a national leader in aerial mobility and UAV innovation.

BonV Aero Engineering India's Drone Future

The ELCINA Certificate of Merit is more than an award it's a signal to the market that India can build world-class aerospace products from the ground up. For BonV Aero, this is not the finish line, but a milestone in its journey to power the next generation of defence and disaster-response systems proudly made in India.

Learn more about our mission: bonvaero.com.

