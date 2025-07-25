BonV Aero’s LGS Drone Demonstrates Combat Readiness in CRPF CoBRA Trials

New Delhi [India], July 25:In a move to transform the transportation of materials in remote terrains, India’s leading indigenous UAV manufacturing firm, BonV Aero announced the successful completion of live trials of its Logistics and Goods Supply (LGS) drone in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) Unit.

The demonstration, conducted in high-risk jungle terrain, showcased the drone's ability to deliver critical supplies in areas where conventional road convoys face persistent threats and delays. As part of the trials, BonV Aero executed two key missions with the CRPF's anti-Naxal operations team.

The first mission involved a 10 km round-trip conducted under night conditions, during which the drone paradropped a 20 kg payload with precision at the designated site. A subsequent daytime mission on the same route reaffirmed the platform's consistency in performance and navigational accuracy.

“The successful completion of both sorties underscores the LGS drone's capability to carry meaningful payloads across rugged geographies under varied environmental conditions,” Abinash Sahoo, Co-founder & CTO, BonV Aero, said.

CRPF officials observing the trials commended the system's operational readiness and feasibility, calling it a potential game-changer in operational logistics for conflict zones and disaster-hit regions.

“With traditional ground-based supply routes often compromised by terrain and hostile elements, the deployment of aerial logistics platforms like BonV Aero's LGS drone opens up new possibilities for last-mile delivery in critical missions,” said Sultan Alam Khan, Co-founder & Head of Manufacturing.

Following the successful field demonstrations, the company stated that they are currently working on enhancing the drone's payload capacity to support defence and emergency response operations.

The Odisha-based tech firm aims to stand among the best globally in this changing technology space through steady innovation and a clear focus on national progress. The collaboration demonstrates a shared purpose between India's drone technology makers and its security forces to establish supply chains that reach remote and underserved regions. Together, they work to bridge distances, support communities, and ensure that even the most remote parts of the country remain connected to its goals for growth and self-reliance.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor