Book authored by Prolific Law Educator MJ Sir ranked number 1 within 48 hours of its release

New Delhi [India], May 29: A legal guide for a common man by MJ Sir, "Apne Vakil Khud Bane" was launched in Indore on 23rd May 2024, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Poornima.

The book launch event was market by the esteemed presence of LK Bhargav sir (Retd Judge) and was hosted by young lawyers and civil judge aspirants. Yamini Gupta, a young lawyer took charge of the event as the host and anchored the event in the presence of Vineet Gupta (Country Head, Integrity Education) and Kaushalendra Sharma (Chief Editor) and other prominent lawyers.

Addressing the audience, Bhargav sir in his speech said- "This book will not only prove to be beneficial to the common man, but it will act as a handyman's guide or all-time pocket book for law students, young lawyers and other law professionals. Since it provides information about those most common legal questions that a person in society often ponders, such as - What action can a person take if FIR has been lodged against himself?, What if someone has been arrested without disclosing reasons? What remedies does a person have under civil law, if they are dispossessed from their property by someone else? and many such questions.

The Director of Integrity Education India (Publisher) expressed- "The author had an ultimate object to provide the best legal advice in a pocket friendly book in which other qualities of the book should not be compromised."

"Apne Vakil Khud Bane" book is penned by renowned Law scholar and author Dr. Manmohan Joshi popularly known among students as 'MJ Sir' is written with a motive to help people understand law, and to have the power to bring about change for themselves and others. MJ sir's work has been recognised by many International and National platforms and he has penned more than 30 books on law, which are bestsellers and quite popular among students, advocates, judges and law fraternity.

MJ sir is Legal Head of Kautilya Academy and founder of "Vidhik Shiksha" with more than 2 million subscribers in his you tube channel @vidhikshiksha and millions of viewership which provides free legal education and awareness. He is also the "World Record Holder" for taking the longest session of law (25hr30min). His humble beginnings couldn't deter his spirit, a native of Jagdalpur (a small town in district Bastar) from Chattisgarh, MJ sir is the youngest son of Shail Joshi (homemaker) and Narayan Prasad Joshi (Rt. Railway officer). He has completed his Law degree from Pandit Ravishankar University, Raipur (CG). After which he started working at a young age to fund his education and even played "Tabla" in Gurudwara to buy his law books. He is the first Law graduate in his family and has served in various courts including MP and Rajasthan High courts.

Even after writing numerous books in law, he had a burning desire to write a Law book that can be helpful for the common man. When our correspondent talked to him, he said "The credit of this book should go to my wife Komal Joshi and son Mreidul."

We congratulate MJ Sir for writing this insightful and comprehensive book which will prove to be helpful for everyone. This book will turn out to be an eye opener and an honest read among people.

We just want to share that while writing this news article "Apne Vakil Khud Bane" is in Amazon top 1 ranking within 48 hours of its release. It not only caught the eyes of media but is also a matter of discussion amongst the lawyers, judges and law students.

