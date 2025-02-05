Book Launch: 'Chronicles of Economic Diplomacy' by Dr. Asif Iqbal

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), recently launched his book, Chronicles of Economic Diplomacy, in Mumbai. The event was graced by renowned author Chetan Bhagat, who unveiled the book and shared his thoughts on its significance.

In Chronicles of Economic Diplomacy, Dr. Iqbal shares his extensive experiences in fostering economic ties across various nations. The book delves into his journeys through Africa, the Gulf, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, offering readers a blend of personal anecdotes and professional insights. He provides a vivid portrayal of the challenges and rewards associated with building international relationships, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between industries and academia.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Iqbal has led numerous delegations to strengthen India's economic relations globally. His engagement in Africa has been particularly significant, where he has worked closely with governments and businesses to foster trade partnerships. In Gabon, he engaged in discussions on agriculture, mining, healthcare, and commodity trading. In Malawi, he led a business delegation focusing on renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and trade expansion, while in the Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, his efforts opened opportunities in solar energy, agriculture, and industrial machinery. His visit to Mauritius promoted business collaborations in hospitality, Ayurveda, and eco-friendly manufacturing. Additionally, in Tanzania, he facilitated trade expansion in agribusiness and pharmaceuticals, while in Rwanda, he encouraged investments in infrastructure, tourism, and education.

In the Gulf and Middle East, Dr. Iqbal has played a vital role in strengthening India's economic ties with the Arab world. His delegations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) & Abu Dhabi have facilitated trade discussions on technology, real estate, and finance. In Saudi Arabia, he promoted partnerships in healthcare, tourism, and trade infrastructure, while in Qatar, he encouraged collaborations in energy, construction, and education. His discussions in Oman helped strengthen bilateral trade relations in mining and manufacturing, and in Kuwait, he explored joint ventures in the food processing and petrochemical industries. In Tunisia, he played a key role in signing MOUs for cultural cooperation and trade promotion for olives and dates trade directly with India, further deepening India's engagement in the region.

Dr. Iqbal has also contributed significantly to fostering India's trade relations with the Caribbean. His engagement with Jamaica focused on business expansion in tourism and agricultural exports. In Ecuador, he played a crucial role in opening a trade office in Bangalore to boost India-Ecuador relations. His discussions with officials in the Cuba facilitated trade and investment policies, while his visit to Surinam and Guyana encouraged collaboration in cultural exchange and business development. In Barbados, he explored opportunities in fintech and renewable energy, reflecting his commitment to expanding India's presence in emerging markets.

Speaking at the book launch, Dr. Iqbal remarked, "Economic diplomacy is not just about trade; it's about understanding cultures, building trust, and creating sustainable partnerships that benefit all parties involved." His extensive travels and diplomatic engagements have not only strengthened economic ties but have also fostered a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of global economies.

Mr. Chetan Bhagat, while unveiling the book, stated, "Dr. Iqbal's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of genuine engagement in international relations. This book offers invaluable insights into the world of economic diplomacy."

Chronicles of Economic Diplomacy promises to be an enlightening read for those interested in international relations, trade, and the intricate dance of diplomacy that underpins global economic partnerships. Through his experiences, Dr. Iqbal paints a compelling picture of the world of economic diplomacy, shedding light on how strategic partnerships can drive sustainable global development. Chronicles of Economic Diplomacy - https://amzn.in/d/05rJ18y

