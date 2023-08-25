Book Launch of “Bharat Ek Brand” and “Indian Wellness is a Brand”

New Delhi (India), August 25: The books “Bharat Ek Brand for Exports” and “Indian Wellness is A Brand for Exports”, authored by Dr. Arif Habib & Dr. A.N. Jha, were unveiled at a Leadership Awards ceremony in New Delhi and by “Think Startup” founders at their office in Gurgaon, on August 24th in line with #MakeinIndia & #Aatmnirbhar.

Dr. Arif Habib and Dr. A.N. Jha unveiled their revolutionary books, “Bharat Ek Brand” and “Indian Wellness Is A Brand” in the presence of eminent dignitaries, business executives, and ambassadors at the prestigious Leadership Awards organized by Bizox Media Network, held at The Ashok, New Delhi. The event, broadcast by ET Now and partnered with I-Novate, CEO Magazine, and CIOTODAY Magazine, witnessed the presence of notable national-level dignitaries and ambassadors of five countries.

The books’ unveiling was not limited to the event itself, but most importantly and simultaneously, they were unveiled by the Founders of “Think Startup,” Mr. Sanjeev Shivesh and Ms. Shivani Kapoor, at their Gurgaon office. “Think Startup” holds accreditation from Niti Aayog, Government of India, and runs various initiatives in collaboration with prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi, Ministry of Trade, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and NPSC India. Dr Habib has spoken at has few Think Startup workshops on “How to unlock the potential of taking domestic Indian startups to global space “. Both the founders wished the authors well and appreciated the idea behind the book.

The books shed light on the potential for Young Indian startups to Monetize Ancient Indian wellness solutions in international markets, emphasizing the high value of Indian Ayurveda among foreign consumers and in foreign scriptures. The research presented in the books reveals the enormous untapped market, suggesting numerous startup opportunities for young Indians in this sector, potentially worth 200 billion dollars.

The books, jointly authored by Dr. Habib and Dr. Jha, aim to inspire young Indian talents to take part in the #makeinIndiafortheGlobe, #MakeinIndia, and #SkillIndia initiatives launched by the Prime Minister’s Office. Focusing on India’s cultural heritage and wellness solutions, the books advocate for the use of India’s culture as a brand to significantly boost India’s exports and influence on the global stage.

Author Dr. Arif Habib, a veteran in corporate leadership with experience at ITC Ltd, Gillette P&G, IFFCO London Dairy, Emami Ltd, and Good Glamm Group, is now the Director of Global Ideaz Co. Dr. A.N. Jha, former director of BIT Lalpur Campus and current Professor of Management at BIT Mesra Main Campus Ranchi, brings his academic prowess to the collaboration.

The reception of the books has been overwhelmingly positive, with over a hundred of copies sold online in the first few days.

