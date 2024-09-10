Book Launch of "Ranadhurandhar Shahajiraje Bhosale" by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: There is abundant literature on the life and contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra and across the world. Thousands of historians have researched the king's life journey in various languages. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known to the world as the founder of Maratha rule (Swarajya). However, not much has been written about his father Shahajiraje, who inspired him to establish Swarajya.

Pune-based historian Amar Yuvraj Dangat has tried to remove these lacunae. He has written a book 'Randhurandhar Shahajiraje Bhosale' after researching and studying Shahajiraje's life for 10 years. The book was released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his home in Nagpur. Historian-written Amar Yuvraj Dangat and Sagarraj Bodgire were present. Gadkari appreciated the efforts made by Dangat for 10 years to write the book by visiting places in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Amar Yuvraj Dangat said, "Shahajiraje kindled the pride of Maharashtra and energised the native people during the 350 years of Islamic and foreign rule. He was the first leader who made the Maharashtrians aware of their identity. Therefore, I decided to write on his towering personality 10 years ago. I travelled across the country and completed my work at the memorial of Shahajiraje at Hodgire in Karnataka.

"I have used genuine resources and tried to present Shahajiraje's life through this book. I have written in detail about his creation of a covert rule in Karnataka and his contribution to setting up of 'Swarajya' in Maharashtra. I researched thoroughly on Shahajiraje's known and unknown missions till date by visiting numerous places, collecting reliable references and got them verified by hundreds of experts and brought out this book.

"I am happy that my idol Gadkari Saheb released this book."

