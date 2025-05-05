Book Premiere of “Will AI Dictate the Future?” by Dr. Anton Ravindran at Asian Business & Social Forum 2025

New Delhi [India], May 5: AsiaOne Media Group successfully hosted a mega summit namely the 25th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum 2025 and SIT20 (Saudi Arabia – India – Thailand 20) at the majestic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 16th April 2025, which was attended by dignitaries, diplomats and eminent personalities from business, technology, politics, cinema, and arts from all over the globe. The centre of attraction was the participation of diplomats from 20 countries, 3 ministers, and distinguished leaders from various spheres.

The Forum was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Government of India, and Shri Puran Chand Nailwal, Hon’ble Minister of State, Uttarakh and Government, and diplomats comprising Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls from 20 countries. In addition, the enthralling congratulatory message was delivered by Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. He praised AsiaOne's efforts in recognising business excellence from all over the globe

Hon'ble Minister Prof. SP Singh Baghel, in his speech, applauded AsiaOne for its endeavour to recognize brands and leaders for their exemplary work. He added that good and credible international platforms like AsiaOne become indispensable in this regard. He further asserted that the recognition being given to business brands and leaders through AsiaOne inspires the business and technology leaders and motivates others to innovate, achieve their vision and contribute to the development of this country.

One of the most eminent leaders at the forum was Dr. Anton Ravindran, Author of “Will AI Dictate the Future ?”. He was recognized as the winner of the AsiaOne Global Asian of the Year 2024-25. Dr. Anton Ravindran is a distinguished thought leader, entrepreneur, author, and technology strategist with over 30 years of experience in the ICT sector, specializing in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. A Singapore-based Singaporean, he is the President of the Alliance for AI & Humanity and the founder of several AI-driven ventures, including SmartLaw and GICT Pte Ltd. He earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s in IT from the US and a doctorate in IT from Australia. He is a Fellow of both the British Computer Society and the Singapore Computer Society and a Chartered Engineer of the UK. As a serial technopreneur, Dr. Ravindran has founded and led multiple successful enterprises such as GICT, SmartLaw Pte Ltd, Rapidstart, and Genovate Pte Ltd, which operated in 7 countries and 17 cities. His efforts have earned him numerous accolades, including the Singapore Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2005 & 2006, the Singapore Indian Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2006 and the GOPIO Business Leadership Award. In addition to his business ventures, Dr. Ravindran contributes actively to academia, having held adjunct and visiting professorships across Europe and Asia. He also serves on advisory boards and national committees related to technology standards, cloud computing, and digital skills development. With a rich background in global MNCs with IBM, Sun Microsystems, CA and Oracle and a passion for mentoring future leaders, Dr. Ravindran continues to shape the intersection of AI, innovation, and human-centric progress.

During his keynote address, Dr. Anton said that “Agentic AI is beginning to reshape industries, societies, and even our daily lives, and it's a thrilling new frontier. Imagine a world where your morning begins, not with an alarm clock, but with an AI that has already planned for your day. It has made your coffee, scheduled your meetings, and that too, based on your energy levels, and even drafted a response to that tricky email, all before you have opened your eyes. Agentic AI is not a passive tool waiting for prompts and commands. But an intelligent system with a degree of autonomy, capable of acting on your behalf, by anticipating your needs, which has begun to reshape your life.” He further added that, “By 2035, analysts predict that 40% of the global economic activity would involve some form of agentic AI. One of the most transformative arenas for agentic AI will be the workplace. Picture a future where AI doesn’t just assist, but collaborates as a full-fledged team member.”

He further cited another example in his keynote address. He said, Healthcare offers another glimpse of this future. Agentic AI could become the backbone of personalized medicine, monitoring patients in real time via wearables, adjusting treatments dynamically, and coordinating with other systems to secure resources—like hospital beds or rare drugs. Imagine an AI that detects a heart irregularity, schedules surgery, and briefs the surgeon with a tailored plan, all while you sleep. By 2040, we might see “AI doctors” handling 60% of routine care, according to futurists at the World Health Organization, reducing wait times and costs. Yet, this autonomy raises questions: What happens when an AI's decision conflicts with a human doctor's judgment? Who decides?”.

Dr. Anton's keynote address was much appreciated by everyone as it was very insightful and about Gen AI which is transforming economies and societies. While interacting with the media, Dr. Anton thanked AsiaOne for conferring the award on him. He said that “Such forums and awards inspire us to do more for society, particularly by leveraging AI for positive impact.”

