Bookalooza.com — First ever self-publishing AI Portal for K–12 students

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 20: In a grand launch event held in the Dr. Ambedkar Centre, Delhi Chief Guest, BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with many other principals, unveiled Bookalooza, a groundbreaking AI-powered self-publishing platform. This AI-based self-publishing portal has been launched exclusively for K–12 students, providing them with a unique opportunity to become published authors and start earning royalties for their creative works.

During his keynote speech, Virendra Sachdeva emphasised the democratising power of Bookalooza. He said that by removing barriers and inefficiencies in the publishing industry, this platform opens doors for aspiring young authors.

The self-publishing revolution has empowered authors of all ages to share their stories with the world. Join this growing community. This innovative portal allows young writers to showcase their talent, express their creativity, and gain recognition for their literary efforts worldwide.

One of the key benefits of bookalooza.com is the opportunity for students to earn royalties and publish even a single Book. This financial incentive not only motivates young authors but also instills a sense of pride and accomplishment in their literary endeavours. By monetizing their books, students can gain valuable insights into the publishing industry and develop an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age. Also, no investment is required to create a book, as the platform is completely free for young authors to create their dream book and can print books as per demand. The platform also provides print-on-demand facilities at a nominal cost.

Moreover, bookalooza.com offers an array of design options, enabling students to personalise the appearance of their books. From cover designs to formatting choices, young authors have the freedom to bring their visions to life. They can also upload their own image or select an image through AI. These features encourage creativity and artistic expression, allowing students to showcase their unique style and make their books visually captivating. To ensure the quality and appropriateness of the published works, it incorporates a review process. Experienced educators and literary professionals review the submitted Book to provide constructive feedback and guidance, ensuring that the published books meet the required standards. This feedback loop serves as a valuable learning experience, helping students refine their writing skills and elevate the overall quality of their work.

Bookalooza.com for K–12 students has garnered praise from various educators, principals, teachers, parents, and students across India. It is seen as a powerful tool for nurturing literary talent, fostering creativity, and encouraging a love for writing among young learners. By offering monetary rewards, design flexibility, auto-spell check, and support for Hindi-language content, this platform has opened up new avenues for young authors to explore their potential and make their mark in the literary world.

Visit the www.bookalooza.com website to create your Dream Book.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor