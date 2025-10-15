Boonne Fashions Set to Redefine India's Premium Fashion Landscape

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: Fashion today is more than what you wear it's how you own it, how you speak through it, and how you live in it. Enter Boonne Fashions, a premium fashion label designed for the bold, the confident, and the effortlessly stylish those who command attention not by shouting, but by showing up as their most unapologetic selves.

Set to launch soon, Boonne Fashions is not just another addition to India's fashion scene. It's a high-end style movement for individuals who create trends without trying, who define elegance on their own terms, and who view fashion as a form of authentic self-expression.

"The Indian clothing industry has long been saturated with fast fashion and repetitive trends, leaving a discerning audience unaddressed. With Boonne, we wanted to fill that gap by creating sleek, personalized wardrobes for people who express individuality through fashion as much as we do," said Khushboo Singh, Co-Founder, Boonne Fashions.

Founded by Khushboo Singh and Surabhi Bhawsar, Boonne Fashions was born from a shared vision, distinct flair, and deep-rooted intuition for style. Both founders bring strong fashion industry experience and a design philosophy that places authenticity and individuality at the forefront.

Each garment embodies refinement, edge, and personality, offering timeless pieces for both men and women that go beyond trends to create them. Whether it's the boardroom, city streets, or milestone celebrations, Boonne is envisioned as an extension of one's boldest energy and most refined self.

"Boonne stands for individuality and substance every piece tells a story and reflects intentional design", said Surabhi Bhawsar, Co-Founder, Boonne Fashions.

The brand's aesthetic is minimal yet impactful, bold yet deeply personal, chic yet accessible. Every collection is crafted for those who dress with intention confident in their choices yet grounded in sophistication.

Boonne Fashions believes that fashion is an experience, not a transaction. Each piece is designed as storytelling merging global influences with local relevance, and celebrating diverse body types with premium craftsmanship. For Boonne, real luxury lies in being seen, heard, and felt without saying a word.

As India's fashion market evolves, Boonne enters as a refreshing alternative, moving away from mass-produced trends to celebrate individuality, authenticity, and timeless elegance.

About Boonne Fashions

Boonne Fashions is a premium fashion brand offering curated collections for men and women who express themselves through style. The brand stands for individuality, timeless elegance, and unapologetic confidence. Each Boonne piece is designed to be a second skin an effortless extension of your unique story.

