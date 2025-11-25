Boost for Mizoram’s organic ginger as NITI Aayog bats for national recognition

New Delhi/Aizawl, Nov 25 NITI Aayog has recommended that Mizoram be recognised as the "Ginger Capital of India" and emphasised the need to preserve the organic quality of its produce while adopting modern processing technologies and expanding its footprint in domestic and global markets, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Mizoram government official said that the NITI Aayog recommendations will be followed by targeted action plans for implementation.

He said that the Mizoram government, in collaboration with NITI Aayog, organised a high-level stakeholder consultation titled “Stakeholders Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce” at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

The consultation, where more than 60 participants from various government departments and the private sector took part, primarily focused on strengthening market linkages, improving processing facilities, addressing value-chain challenges, and creating better opportunities for ginger farmers and entrepreneurs in Mizoram.

Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), industry representatives, and entrepreneurs held open discussions on strategies to expand markets for Mizoram ginger across India and international destinations, develop stronger trade linkages, and build an efficient ecosystem for processing and export.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated that Mizoram has emerged as one of the major ginger-producing states in India over the past two years, with its produce recognised for superior quality. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting both farmers and investors. To ensure stable returns, the Mizoram government currently provides a Minimum Support Price of Rs 50 per kilogram.

The Chief Minister also highlighted improvements in the state’s industry and investment policies to facilitate ease of investment, noting that opportunities extend beyond ginger to other agricultural and value-added products. He invited stakeholders to participate in the ‘Ginger Buyer–Seller Meet’ scheduled in Aizawl on December 5-6.

The Chief Minister also expressed his appreciation to NITI Aayog Member Dr V.K. Paul and the government think tank's team for their guidance and support in organising the consultation.

The day-long programme commenced with an inaugural session chaired by Paul, followed by a presentation from Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramdinliani, highlighting the state’s initiatives and the growing potential of Mizoram ginger in national and global markets.

Other key dignitaries who addressed the consultation included NITI Aayog's Additional Secretary Rohit Kumar, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Food Processing Industries Secretary A.P. Das Joshi, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, state LESDE Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, and Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena.

