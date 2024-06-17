Borderless.lgbt Launches "Pink Plus" Economy to Foster Cross-Border DE&I Collaboration Between India and Thailand

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: With efforts to enhance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DE&I) across borders, Borderless.lgbt has launched a unique DE&I-focused "Pink Plus" economy. This announcement comes during Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide. Borderless.lgbt has established an inclusive "pink" incubator and accelerator in the heart of Bangkok to work with Indian startups and technology companies to develop DE&I-focused "pink" tech and AI to serve millions of LGBTQIA+ communities globally. This incubator aims to foster groundbreaking advancements in technology, health & wellness, tourism and hospitality, film, and more, specifically tailored to the needs of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

This initiative opens unprecedented opportunities for DE&I-focused organizations and enterprises in India to collaborate with Borderless.lgbt. With India home to over 100 million LGBTQIA+ individuals and Thailand with more than 9 million, this partnership aims to converge resources to support over 500 million LGBTQIA+ people worldwide. The Pink Plus economy initiative is supported by Thailand Privilege, a state-owned company dedicated to providing long-stay visas for expats in the Kingdom. Thailand, with its strategic LGBTQIA+ retirement paradise positioning, can potentially become a pilot hub for all DE&I-focused products and services developed between India and Thailand.

Dr. Wayne Ho, an HIV and LGBT medicine specialist for the AIDS Project Los Angeles and Borderless.lgbt's clinical lead and founding stakeholder, stated, "I can't wait to add value in driving the first-of-its-kind medical knowledge and telemedicine service delivery democratization effort in working with technology prowess from India and inclusive culture from Thailand. LGBTQIA+ startups around the world can soon tap the population of more than 200 million LGBTQIA+s in Asia."

In addition to these initiatives, Borderless.lgbt, since December 2022, has been preparing global LGBTQIA+ health and wellness experts to interoperate with local doctors in India with the aim of localizing a new order of technology-enabled LGBTQIA+ clinic-of-the-future and home health services.

Dr. Wayne Ho provides knowledge support for doctors in India interested in the education and development of LGBT medicine globally and will work with other medical experts including Dr Kenneth Leong, a practicing IVF doctor in Melbourne, to develop family planning counseling services via Borderless.lgbt cloud platform in preparation for the upcoming LGBTQIA+ family planning policies in Thailand. Same-sex marriage has already been passed by the lower house of the parliament and official legalization is expected in the next few weeks.

Borderless.lgbt is a dedicated DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusivity) platform focused to provide knowledge, content, services and products in health & wellness, lifestyle, hospitality, retirement living, tourism, innovation and media space to LGBTQIA communities around the world to herald a new "Pink Plus" economy.

In addition, Borderless.lgbt is supported by a proprietary LGBTQIA health and wellness knowledge sharing cloud in partnership with renowned doctors to democratise medical knowledge to the LGBTQIA communities in the world. For more information, visit www.borderless.lgbt.

For more information on the pink incubator, see www.borderless.lgbt/pinkideas/.

