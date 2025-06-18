Bored of Your Job? Try These Small Business Ideas with Just Rs 20,000 Investment

If you are bored and feeling like you are not liking what you are doing, it has become monotonous then? If you want to start your own business, but don't have enough money then here are some small business ideas which have very low investment which can be beneficial for you. There are many small businesses that you can start with very low cost and earn good income from them. Today we are giving you detailed information about four such small business ideas, which you can start with an investment of just Rs. 20,000. These businesses have been selected keeping in mind the local markets and current trends in India.

Tea/Breakfast Stall or Cloud Kitchen (Tiffin Service)

Tea and fast food are always in demand in India, especially in offices, colleges or crowded markets. You can start this business with just Rs. 20,000. If you are into making good home-cooked meals, then home-cooked tiffin service is in great demand, especially among working people and students. It is very much needed in offices, hostels and PGs. By delivering yourself initially, you can earn up to Rs. 88,000 per month. When this business grows, you can also expand into catering services.

Big income from seasonal businesses

Although the investment in seasonal businesses is a bit high, the income is also huge. For this, you need to focus on the festive seasons in India – like the Rakhi business during Raksha Bandhan, lighting and decorative items during Diwali, or colors and pichkari during Holi. You can initially start selling items from home and later sell them at weekly markets or online platforms as well. Buy items in bulk before the festivals and sell them at a good price during the festivals.

Selling handmade products (jewelry, soap, candles)

These days, the demand for handmade products is increasing, as people love unique and eco-friendly items. You can start this business for just Rs 20,000. The raw materials are easily available in the local market. It is important to pay attention to the packaging of the product. You can make candles, handmade jewelry or soap and sell them to local shopkeepers or reach out to customers directly through social media and online platforms.

Stationery and Mobile Accessories Business

If you set up a stationery and mobile accessories stall outside a school, college or office, you will get good customers. Stationery is always in demand among children and mobile accessories among the youth. You can start this business with just Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. By buying pens, pencils, paints, diaries, notebooks and cheap mobile accessories in bulk, you can earn 4-5 times the profit through retail sales. If you bring new items, they are sold immediately. All these four ideas can be started with low investment and with proper planning and efforts, you can achieve great success in this. This is a great opportunity to fulfill your own business dream!