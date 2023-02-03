Borouge Accelerates Sustainability and Circularity in India with Innovative Polyolefin Solutions

Borouge Plc (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, is advancing its sustainability and circularity ambitions in India with its value-creating products.

To further accelerate the transition to a circular economy, Borouge is showcasing groundbreaking innovations and solutions from its portfolio including Agriculture, Advanced Packaging, Circular Economy, Energy, Healthcare, Infrastructure and Mobility at PLASTINDIA 2023 from 1 to 5 February 2023 in New Delhi.

Rainer Hoefling, Chief Executive Officer, Borouge Pte Ltd said, "2023 marks a significant milestone for Borouge as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of service to our customers including our Indian subcontinent partners. India has always played a critical role in our business expansion and we are heartened by the collaboration and partnerships that we have formed in the market. We see a perfect synergy between Borouge's growth ambitions in India and bringing our innovation and technological expertise to our partners in the market. We are committed to supporting the fast-growing industries in India by developing creative solutions that bring value to partners and customers."

PLASTINDIA 2023 marks the 11th edition of Asia's largest polymers exhibition. Borouge has been a key participant of the tri-annual trade show while contributing to the local communities via agriculture, water and gas infrastructure projects of national significance including the recent completion of 900 greenhouses in Jaipur, Rajasthan and the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline Project.

"Borouge's participation in PLASTINDIA 2023 allows us to showcase our latest products and gives us the opportunity to reconnect with our customers in person to ensure that we are helping them respond to the dynamic market needs. The polyolefin market in India has expanded rapidly over the past two decades and we are proud that our differentiated solutions not only contributed to industry developments in India, they have had positive impact on society as well. This is why we are confident and well-positioned in supporting our Indian customers while advancing our efforts in innovation, circularity and sustainability for a better tomorrow," added Eddie Wang, Senior Vice President, Asia South, Borouge Pte Ltd.

Highlights of Borouge's products and solutions

With the company's expansion of strategic partnerships with recycling companies recently, Borouge has also introduced design solutions that incorporate recycled polyolefins to drive the transformation towards a zero-waste economy. Highlights include courier bag, collation shrink film, non-food bottle and cap application, all of which contain a combination of post-consumer recycled polyolefins and Borouge's premium Anteo™ and Borstar® polyethylene grades. Other circular economy solutions include full PE mono-material pouches and packaging developed in collaboration with value chain partners.

Anteo™ FK1826 is a bimodal terpolymer linear low-density polyethylene produced using the proprietary Borstar® technology for high-performance flexible packaging requirements. With its superior mechanical and sealing performance, Anteo™ promotes high throughput and cost-efficient processing in blown film production, offering further downgauging potential and cost competitiveness when used together with the Borstar® family.

RH668MO is a polypropylene random copolymer, based on proprietary Borstar® Nucleation Technology (BNT) that combines excellent clarity and aesthetics with superior productivity, designed for use in premium houseware and food containers. Its combination of high flow and BNT allows for cycle time reduction and energy savings, providing tangible cost and sustainability benefits.

Also featured is the Borstar® FB1200, a bimodal polyethylene designed for agriculture films which come with a unique matt surface, excellent mechanical strength and toughness, and superior melt strength and higher bubble stability. It complements Borouge's suite of agriculture solutions for greenhouses, mulch films, aqua pond liners, and drip irrigation, enhancing farming efficiencies with precision farming with benefits including crop yield improvement, water savings and resource conservation.

Borouge is also displaying its differentiated solutions for the infrastructure sector, featuring its latest product portfolio that promotes durability and sustainability with the goal of better-serving communities in India and globally.

One of Borouge's key exhibits at PLASTINDIA 2023 is BorSafe™ HE3490-ELS-H, its latest PE100 solution for thick-walled and large-diameter pipes in industrial applications. A recent addition to Borouge's high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pressure pipe portfolio, it has superior low sag properties that enable a more uniformly distributed wall thickness compared to conventional PE100 materials, delivering tangible material savings for pipe producers.

Borouge has also recently introduced Borstar® HE3477-RT, a new innovative polyethylene of raised temperature resistance (PE-RT) Type II bi-modal material, designed for heating and industrial pipes that can achieve more than 50 years of service life at elevated temperatures. Its superior processability allows for easier production of heating and industrial pipes with larger diameters than most PE-RT Type II currently available. It is also an excellent material that can address the growing demand for replacing conventional metallic materials in district heating and industrial applications.

Borouge is bringing its polymer solutions to life with live machine demonstrations at PLASTINDIA 2023, which will be open to all event participants. Borouge's booth at PLASTINDIA 2023 is located at 2H, GF-D1.

To find out more, visit: www.borouge.com.

