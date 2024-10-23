Botree Software Launches MyDMS: A Game-Changer for Companies and Their Multi-Company Distributors in Rurban Markets

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23: Botree Software, a leader in Distribution Management System (DMS), Sales Force Automation (SFA), and Analytics Solutions, proudly announces the launch of Botree MyDMS, designed specifically for multi-company distributors in small towns. This innovative solution addresses the unique challenges faced in Rurban markets, where the distribution network is complex and fragmented.

In Rurban markets, distributors handling multiple companies (brands) often work independently and are reluctant to adopt separate applications for each brand. This limits companies' visibility and control over sales distribution, making it difficult to manage secondary sales. As a result, companies face inventory shortages, order delays, and missed sales opportunities. Furthermore, the lack of last-mile product performance data in these markets hinders their ability to make informed decisions that drive sales growth.

Botree MyDMS bridges this gap by offering companies complete control and end-to-end visibility across their complete distribution value chain in Rurban market serviced by multi-brand distributors. This enhanced transparency helps companies to optimize supply chains, improve demand forecasting, and respond swiftly to rural market demands, unlocking the untapped growth potential in these regions.

Featuring an intuitive user interface, advanced functionalities, and seamless integration with Botree SFA, Botree MyDMS digitizes every aspect of rural sales distributionfrom inventory management to order processing, billing, and sales tracking across different brandsreducing manual efforts and saving time. MyDMS addresses the specific needs of distributors and sub-distributors in Rurban markets by providing the convenience of managing end-to-end sales operations on a single platform.

Other Benefits of Botree MyDMS include:

- Seamless Multi-Company Billing Capability: Simplifies billing by enabling distributors to generate a single invoice for multi-company orders, eliminating the need for separate invoices and simplifying the process.

- Enhanced Scheme Visibility and Management: Allows distributors to easily view company schemes, credit notes, and create schemes/promotions for any brand they distribute, driving sales and improving transparency.

- Quick Edits for Billing, Pricing and Schemes: Provides distributors with the flexibility to adjust price of the products, bill amounts, and schemes during order booking and sales.

- Easy E-invoicing and E-way Billing Management: Saves time and reduces errors by automating e-invoice and e-way bill generation, thereby allowing distributors to focus on business growth.

- Data-Driven Actionable Insights: Empowers retailers with 100+ reports, delivering actionable insights into sales, inventory, and market trends, enabling informed business decisions.

Botree MyDMS strengthens the company, distributor, and sub-distributor relationships by streamlining operations and interactions through enhanced scheme and credit note visibility. With seamless Tally integration, Botree MyDMS simplifies the generation and maintenance of GST and other reports for tax compliance.

Nestle, one of the leading FMCG companies in India, successfully implemented Botree MyDMS to empower its distributors with digitalization. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India stated, "We continue to make strides in digitalization and technology. I'm happy to announce that we have recently launched Re-distributor Management Solution for sub-distributors in rural markets to leverage technology in their daily operations. This improves efficiency through automated order processing, equips sub-distributors to make informed decisions about stocking and promotions. Sub-distributors are enabled to respond swiftly to retailer needs, creating a powerful network for rural distribution."

"We are delighted that Nestle, a long-standing client of Botree DMS, selected the MyDMS solution for its rural markets. Botree MyDMS provides a unified platform for managing multi-company operations, empowering distributors with advanced technology to streamline daily tasks and enhance efficiency. The SFA component of the Botree MyDMS application further revolutionizes field operations, allowing distributors to manage multi-company orders seamlessly from their smartphones or tablets." said Senthil Nathan S, Vice President - Service Delivery at Botree Software. He further emphasized, "MyDMS - The multi-company application reduces the cost of ownership, giving an edge over sales distribution in the rural market. By creating a robust, technology-driven network for distribution, MyDMS underscores our commitment to partnering with our customers and the trade, continually enhancing their capabilities, and driving sustained growth and success in the rural markets."

