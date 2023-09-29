BOULT Embarks on Retail Expansion Across 13 States with 2500 Plus Stores in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: BOULT, the fastest-growing wearable brand in India, today announced its strategic expansion into offline retail markets across 13 states in India. This dynamic move aligns with BOULT’s aggressive expansion and growth plans, as the brand has witnessed extraordinary success since its inception. It aims to bring BOULT’s premium audio and wearable products closer to consumers, tech enthusiasts and fitness aficionados, reaffirming its commitment to redefining experiences.

BOULT's expansion into offline retail includes Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Jalandhar, Kashmir, and Jammu, strategically reaching customers in diverse regions.

In the first phase, BOULT will initiate the expansion with a robust network of over 2500+ offline stores and will target more in the second phase. These retail outlets not only showcase BOULT's diverse product portfolio, which includes neckbands, smartwatches, and a variety of earbuds, but also provides a firsthand opportunity for customers to witness the quality and innovation that BOULT stands for, up close and personal at their nearest stores.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, expressed his excitement about the brand's offline expansion, saying, "We are stimulated to bring BOULT's innovative audio and wearable products closer to communities all over India. Our dedication to providing exceptional audio experiences is what fuels us. This expansion is a big step in our journey, and the incredible response from our customers inspires us to work even harder in meeting their needs. Consumers can now easily walk into the stores where BOULT is present to experience our products firsthand. We are looking forward to achieving more milestones in the near future.”

In the initial phase of this expansion, BOULT has partnered with 2500 + offline stores along with prominent National Large Format Retailers (LFRs) like Reliance Digital and regional LFRs like SS Mobile, Poojara, Phonewale, Poorvika, Chennai Mobiles, Supreme, Big C, Happy and others. These retail leaders are renowned for their dedication to offering top-quality products, ensuring BOULT's innovative tech solutions are readily accessible to a broad audience.

BOULT's journey, which began in 2017 with a focus on e-commerce, has now evolved to cater to the diverse needs of consumers across India. The expansion into the offline retail space is a testament to BOULT's commitment to reaching out to customers from all walks of life. In a span of just six years, BOULT has risen to become one of India's fastest-growing wearable brands. The brand's online success is characterized by its outstanding sales figures and a remarkable 2 million plus 4+ star ratings on leading e-commerce platforms. BOULT has climbed to the #2 spot in market share in the audio industry and secured an impressive #4 ranking in the Indian smartwatches sector in under eight months. The brand maintains a consistent 100% year-over-year growth rate.

Additionally, BOULT has established a robust presence across leading online channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and Paytm, and has expanded its reach to international markets in Europe, the UK, and the US.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor