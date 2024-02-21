BOULT Z40 Achieves Remarkable Milestone. Surpasses 1 Million Sales. Equivalent to Stacking Earbuds as High as 67 Burj Khalifas

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 21: BOULT, the fastest-growing wearable brand is getting ready to launch the newest TWS soon, an addition to the coveted Z40-Series range which has been the most successful TWS from the brand.

Having exceeded all expectations the BOULT Z40 has so far sold over one million units over the past year. Further, it has also led from the front when it comes to consumer ratings with an average rating of 4.1 on e-commerce platforms, with 1,83,028 ratings and 27,968 reviews. To top it all the BOULT Z40 was also recognized as one of the best-selling TWS Globally by Counterpoint Research and is a crowd favourite.

Speaking about the success of the Z-series Varun Gupta, Co-Founder, BOULT said, "When we launched Z40 we were very confident of the product and we knew it would be a success in the market but its performance exceeded all our projections. As we get set to launch the new generation of Z40-Series in India the onus is on BOULT to ensure that the experience of the customers is even better. We hope to continue building on our reputation of launching top-of-the-shelf products that give a seamless audio experience to our customers."

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President, Electronics, at Flipkart said, "We are pleased to witness the success of BOULT's Z40 on Flipkart marketplace. The brand has performed well and has garnered very positive response from consumers that reflects the brand's ability to connect with the diverse preferences of our customer base. We are delighted to be part of BOULT on their journey to deliver high-quality audio solutions to our valued customers. Flipkart is committed to spearheading and continues to launch and scale new technologies on its platform."

Anshika Jain, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research stated, "BOULT's Z40 was among the top 10 best-selling TWS models in India in 2023. A value-for-money device, the Z40 excels in terms of providing quality, design, comfort and fit under the $ 25 price point."

