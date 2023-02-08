Bourns Inc, Hindustan Times, Obayashi Road Corp and Takeda Pharma are the winners of 2022 Findability Sciences' Enterprise AI Awards

Findability Sciences, a global Enterprise AI company headquartered in Boston announced winners of 2022 Enterprise AI awards for various projects in the United States, India, and Japan. The inaugural edition of the Findability Sciences Enterprise AI awards is given to enterprises that have adopted Enterprise AI tools in getting Strategic, Capability, and Financial ROIs for their businesses. At a gala dinner event in New Delhi in India, Findability Sciences announced Enterprise AI awards, and the winner for 2022 are Bourns Inc in the US, Hindustan Times in India, and Obayashi Road Corp in Japan. Additionally, Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan won the Global IDP project of the year award. On the occasion, Kavita Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Findability Sciences said, "We at Findability Sciences are proud to acknowledge the vital role that our customers have played in our success in the Enterprise AI market. Industry leaders have long recognized our contributions and innovations in this field. As a leader in the industry, we are thrilled to launch an initiative that will celebrate the achievements of our valued customers." Bourn Inc is a leading global manufacturer of electronic components, Hindustan Times is India's leading online and print news agency, Obayashi Road Corporation is a Japan headquartered global construction company and Takeda Pharmaceutical is a leading global drug research and manufacturing company. Each one of them is successfully utilizing historical data and Enterprise AI creatively to increase the efficiency of business operations. "While some traditional enterprises still hold the misconception that AI is not yet ready for deployment or does not provide immediate ROI, these four large corporations have defied that notion with their innovative adoption of AI. Their unwavering commitment to making AI a valuable asset for their businesses is truly commendable. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my congratulations and appreciation to these organizations for their leadership and for winning the 2022 award," said Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, of Findability Sciences while handing over these awards during the gala dinner which was attended by many dignitaries from the industry.

