Bourns Opens India Design Center Giving Developers Local Access to Advanced Technologies that Enhance Application Differentiation

New Delhi [India], November 14: Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components for power, protection, and sensing solutions, today announced the opening of its first design center in India in Bangalore. Launched as a hub dedicated to customer collaboration and innovation, this valuable customer resource provides local access to a comprehensive range of tools and technical support, including reference designs that use Bourns' industry-leading components.

Offering proven processes that empower rapid prototyping and faster design validation, the Bourns India Design Center encourages cross-functional teamwork between engineering, product management and marketing. Customers will also be able to track the measurable impact of their designs to help confirm success. In addition, the center will provide hands-on co-design and technical education support.

The new 8,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility opened today, November 13, in a ceremony that invited key business partners and customers. Bourns made the strategic decision to locate the new design center within the Bangalore region based upon the rich engineering talent available here.

"India is known for its extensive engineering talent and the great value they bring to engineering and manufacturing companies. Given the close relationships we have with our global distribution partners who have opened offices in Bangalore, we believe this strategic investment will greatly facilitate localized engineering and application support for the good of our customers," said Gordon Bourns, Chairman and CEO at Bourns, Inc. "Bourns continues to be at the forefront of engineering innovative power, protection and sensing solutions that help advance the development of efficient and sustainable applications. The opening of this center aligns with Bourns' global focus on high-growth market segments, and reaffirms our commitment to responsible environmental management by influencing low carbon designs."

"By opening this new collaborative design center, we are adding essential capabilities to address complex design challenges enabling our customers to streamline and simplify application development," said Al Yost, President and COO at Bourns. "We are extremely excited about the substantial benefits our new design center will deliver to customers. Developers will reap the advantages of Bourns' proven magnetic component design expertise that will empower them to meet next-generation IC performance, shorten design cycles and add industry-leading features to their end products. Giving our customers valuable and responsive technical design assistance is a win-win for everyone."

Bourns, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls and resistive products. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Riverside, California, USA, Bourns employs more than 8,000 people across 17 global manufacturing centers. The company's advanced products are key components in a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, low to medium risk medical*, audio and various other market segments. Additional Company and product information is available at www.bourns.com.

