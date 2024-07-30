Box Office Collection: "The UP Files" Grosses Rs. 9.75 Crore in Three Days

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: The film "The UP Files," featuring a stellar cast including Manoj Joshi, Manjari Fadnis, and Milind Gunaji, has proven to be a winner at the box office. In just three days, the movie has collected an impressive Rs 9.75 crore across India, marking a strong performance.

Inspired by the governance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, "The UP Files" opened to a collection of Rs 2.5 crore on its first day. The film's earnings increased to Rs 3 crore on the second day and peaked at Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. The movie is being screened in over 400 theaters nationwide, including multiplexes and single-screen cinemas, with particularly high audience turnout in single-screen theaters. In Uttar Pradesh alone, "The UP Files" is being shown in more than 100 theaters, with significant viewership reported in cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Udaipur.

The performances of the entire cast have been well-received by the audience. Director Neeraj Sahai's storytelling and presentation style have captivated viewers, while producer Kuldeep Umrao Singh Ostwal's debut production effort has garnered widespread acclaim. Besides Manoj Joshi, Manjari Fadnis, and Milind Gunaji, the film features veteran actors such as Avtar Gill, Ali Asgar, Shahbaz Khan, Anil George, Aman Verma, and Ashok Samarth.

"The UP Files" reflects the transformation of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focusing on eradicating corruption and lawlessness. For the first time in his 30-year career, Manoj Joshi plays the lead role, delivering a powerful performance that has received considerable praise. The film's dialogues and screenplay are also being lauded by critics and audiences alike.

The music, composed by Dilip Sen, particularly the theme song, has resonated with viewers. The film's storyline and its themes have struck a chord with the audience, highlighting the significant changes in Uttar Pradesh. While Manoj Joshi's acting has been highly appreciated, Manjari Fadnis has also received accolades for her portrayal of an honest police officer.

Produced by Shree Ostwal Films and distributed by UFO Moviez across India, "The UP Files" showcases choreography by Ganesh Acharya. The production team includes Gautam Rai as the production head, Bhavesh Jain as the production controller, Vishnu Nishad as the art director and production designer, and Suhail Lone as the line producer.

With its compelling narrative and strong box office performance, "The UP Files" is a must-watch for cinema lovers and those interested in the socio-political changes in Uttar Pradesh.

