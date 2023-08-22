BPCL Announces Legendary Cricketer Rahul Dravid as their Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Bharat Petroleum, the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, has unveiled, cricketing legend and current Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador.

This incredible partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence. Rahul Dravid's remarkable sportsmanship, role model status, integrity, dependability and trustworthiness perfectly reflect the values we stand for and make him the perfect fit for brand BPCL.

Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL's iconic Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.

Welcoming Rahul Dravid, G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency. His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country.’

Speaking on this legendary partnership, Rahul Dravid said, “I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success.”

With a heritage steeped in upholding integrity and dependability, BPCL has consistently distinguished itself as an industry leader. Amidst the dynamic landscape of competition, the company's steadfast commitment to these values has consistently set it apart. The introduction of Rahul Dravid as the face of BPCL reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and reliability.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina Refinery have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

