BPCL Hosts Compressed Biogas Workshop

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading Fortune 500 Maharatna Energy Conglomerate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, hosted a comprehensive workshop aimed at advancing the adoption of Compressed Biogas (CBG) as a sustainable energy solution. The event took place on 26th February, 2024 at the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The workshop, held under the initiative of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, facilitated open dialogue among stakeholders, including bank officials, CBG producers, entrepreneurs, technology providers, and representatives from various organizations such as the World Bank, Indian Biogas Association, and Oil and Gas marketing companies. The discussions centered around the pivotal role of CBG in India's energy transition, emphasizing its significance as a green fuel and its contribution to the SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative.

The workshop was followed by a visit to a CBG plant, providing participants with firsthand experience and insights into CBG production processes. This hands-on approach aimed to further enhance understanding and collaboration in the CBG sector.

Anurag Saraogi, CGM Biofuels, BPCL, mentioned in his speech, "In our pursuit of a cleaner, greener future, today's workshop in Bangalore, hosted by BPCL under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, is pivotal. We're sensitizing bank officials about financing Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects, vital for advancing sustainable energy solutions. Through insightful discussions, we aim to deepen their understanding of CBG's potential. CBG, with properties similar to CNG, holds promise in replacing it across sectors. With abundant organic waste, scaling up CBG production is crucial for a cleaner future. This workshop serves as a crucial platform to explore these opportunities. Together, we're committed to driving positive change and embracing sustainable energy solutions."

Arun Kumar, Director of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, highlighted the critical importance of CBG in achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, underscoring the government's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The workshop delved into key aspects of CBG projects, including financing, technical evaluation, financial modeling, and best practices in project implementation.

In his keynote address, Ramesh Krishna, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, emphasized India's strategic vision for sustainable energy solutions and the pivotal role of Compressed Biogas (CBG) in achieving these objectives. Highlighting the government's commitment to environmental stewardship, Krishna reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-fold commitment towards climate action, including ambitious targets for non-fossil energy capacity and carbon emissions reduction. The workshop served as a crucial platform to align stakeholders with these national priorities, fostering collaboration and innovation to propel the CBG sector forward. Krishna urged participants to actively engage in discussions and contribute their expertise to address challenges and seize opportunities in advancing CBG projects across the country.

Distinguished speakers at the event included Ramesh Krishna, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas; Vibhor Srivastava, MoPNG; Bikas, Scientist from MNRE; and Subhashish Parida, DDWS. Additionally, Anurag Saraogi, CGM Biofuels, BPCL, and Anoop Taneja, State Head, Karnataka Retail, BPCL, were present along with their team members, showcasing BPCL's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

The event served as a platform for fruitful discussions, exchange of insights, and collaboration opportunities to accelerate the adoption and utilization of CBG as a sustainable energy source in India. BPCL remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and energy security.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 30.09.2023.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor