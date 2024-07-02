BPCL Partners with Indian Olympic Association as Principal Sponsor from Paris 2024 to Los Angeles 2028

NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, proudly announces its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official Principal Partner for four years, starting from Paris Olympics '24 through Los Angeles Olympics '28.

This four-year partnership supports and salutes the sheer grit and determination of Indian athletes, many of whom come from humble backgrounds and remote corners of India.

As part of this collaboration, BPCL will launch series of campaigns designed to support and uplift the Indian contingent heading to Paris. These initiatives aim to inspire the nation, galvanize support for our athletes, and celebrate their relentless pursuit of excellence on the global stage. Through these campaigns, BPCL reaffirms its dedication to nurturing sporting talent and fostering a spirit of national pride and unity.

G. Krishnakumar, C&MD BPCL, stated, "Consistent with BPCL's philosophy of nurturing and encouraging our country's sporting talent from their initial years and through their sporting careers, we have, over the years, taken on board, over 200 sportspersons across various disciplines. Our support serves to provide confidence to the sportspersons, acting as a springboard for their aspirations.

We are extremely happy to be partnering Indian Olympic Association and it gives us immense pride to be associated with champions who epitomise peak performance and intense passion, dazzling the world with breathtaking achievements."

"We thank BPCL for partnering with the Indian Olympic Association, as a Principal Partner for a four-year journey starting from Paris Olympics '24 and for supporting and believing in the potential of Indian athletes. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India," said IOA President PT Usha.

Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), added, "The sense of nationality that the Olympics fosters is what turns the Games into a worldwide phenomenon. Our partnership with Team India for the Olympic Games not only signifies our dedication to the development of sports in the country but also our shared vision of supporting Team India to achieve unparalleled success across sporting disciplines at this year's Paris Olympics, giving birth to new sporting icons and superstars. I would like to thank the Indian Olympic Association for the opportunity to be the official Principal Partner for Team India."

Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS Sports & Entertainment, added, "We are honoured to have played a part in this important partnership between IOA and BPCL. This long-term collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support and celebrate the Indian athletes from all corners of the country. BPCL's campaigns will rally the support of all Indians to our athletes who are heading to Paris and will also inspire the next set of athletes aiming for LA 2028."

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,800+ Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 31.03.2024.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

