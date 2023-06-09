BPCL Shines at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 with Five Prestigious Awards

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading 'Maharatna' and Fortune Global 500 Company, has been recognized at the highly esteemed FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 by securing five coveted accolades. The awards were presented by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Development, Government of India, at a grand ceremony held recently.

The FIPI Oil and Gas Awards are a testament to the industry's remarkable achievements and serve as a platform to honor exemplary contributions. BPCL's outstanding performance and dedication to excellence were recognized in multiple award categories, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and operational excellence.

The five awards received by BPCL include

Oil Marketing - Company of the Year: BPCL was recognized as the Oil Marketing Company of the Year for its exceptional performance in market expansion and both direct and retail sales. The award acknowledges BPCL's customer-centric initiatives that have propelled its growth and success in the industry.

Refinery of the Year (Capacity 9 MMTPA Plus): Kochi Refinery: Kochi Refinery, a unit of BPCL, was honored with the Refinery of the Year award in the category of refineries with a capacity of 9 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum) and above. This recognition is a testament to Kochi Refinery's excellence in performance during the year.

Refinery of the Year (Below Capacity 9 MMTPA): Bina Refinery: Bina Refinery, another unit of BPCL, received the Refinery of the Year award in the category of refineries with a capacity below 9 MMTPA. The accolade highlights Bina Refinery's significant achievements in production, operational efficiencies, energy conservation, and adherence to health, safety, and environmental standards.

Digitally Advanced Company of the Year (Special commendation): BPCL received special commendation for being a digitally advanced company. The recognition acknowledges the company's successful and significant presence on social media, its excellence in customer service, and the successful launch of various digital campaigns.

Innovator of the Year: Corporate Research & Development Citation for H2 Recovery from Refinery Off-gases Technology: BPCL's Corporate Research & Development team was bestowed with the Innovator of the Year award for their groundbreaking work on H2 Recovery from Refinery Off-gases Technology. This prestigious recognition celebrates the team's originality, usefulness, value, and potential for replication. Nitin Somkuwar, Manager (R&D), led the dynamic team that was instrumental in the success of this innovative technology.

G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, "Recognition at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards are testament of our continuous pursuit for innovation, excellence, quality, and customer service. I am pleased to receive these awards, on behalf of the BPCL family, who have created industry benchmarks in performance, operational efficiencies, and marketing acumen, which are recognized by our customers, industry peers, regulators and government institutions."

The FIPI Oil and Gas Awards honor leaders, innovators, and pioneers in the oil and gas industry, recognizing their exceptional contributions and achievements. The awards were evaluated by an esteemed Awards Committee comprising experts from the oil and gas sector.

BPCL's exceptional performance at the FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2022 reinforces its standing as a dynamic and innovative organization in the energy sector. The company's leadership, including G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) and Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries), received the awards on behalf of the BPCL team. The distinguished presence of P. S.Ravi, Santosh Kumar, D. V. Mamadapur, S. Jena, Chako Jose, Abhay Bhandari, S. Abbas Akhtar and Ravikumar V., further exemplified the collective efforts and dedication of the entire BPCL team.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina Refinery have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

