BPCL to set up green hydrogen plant in Cochin airport

Chennai, Feb 14 The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the world's first airport fully powered by solar energy, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for setting up a Green Hydrogen plant in the premises of Cochin airport.

This collaborative effort, combining technological prowess and infrastructure, will result in the world's first Green Hydrogen plant and fueling station located within an airport setting, the CIAL said.

Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies. CIAL now has a cumulative installed capacity of 50 MW -- solar and hydel put together -- producing two hundred thousand units of power a day.

Ever since the installation of its first plant with a capacity of 12 MW, it has been augmenting its capabilities and now inked an MOU for a strategic collaboration with BPCL for setting up a 1,000 KW pilot project at the airport premises.

Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated Green Hydrogen plant and fueling station at Kochi Airport, providing technology and managing the operations.

CIAL will contribute suitable land, water, and green energy resources.

The initial output of the plant will be utilised for powering vehicles within the airport.

"As pioneers in sustainable aviation, CIAL is happy to start a groundbreaking journey with BPCL towards establishing the country's first Green Hydrogen plant in an airport at CIAL," said CIAL Managing Director, S. Suhas.

He also said that this strategic collaboration underscores CIAL's commitment to green energy and propels closer towards a zero-carbon future in the aviation landscape.

BPCL's Chairman & Managing Director, G. Krishnakumar, highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable solutions.

