BPTP Sponsored Deepotsav at BPTP Astaire Gardens, Celebrated Six Vibrant Days of Culture and Bagged the Best Pandal Award

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 6: BPTP Ltd., a leading real estate developer founded by Kabul Chawla in the Delhi NCR region, proudly sponsored and hosted a six-day-long Deepotsav celebration for its BPTP Astaire Gardens residents, organized in association with the Astaire Garden Pooja Evam Sanskritik Samiti (AGPSS). Held from September 27 to October 2, 2025, the event featured diverse cultural programs, engaging activities, and community bonding moments that brought a festive spirit to residents.

The celebration concluded on a high note, with BPTP Astaire Gardens receiving the first prize in the Best Pandal category at the 2025 Gurgaon Sharad Samman Samiti Durga Puja awards, reflecting the community's cultural vibrancy and creativity.

Deepotsav opened with an inauguration and lamp lighting, followed by daily rituals, cultural performances, quizzes, resident-led programs, and music for all ages. Highlights included Sandhyarati, Dandiya dances, a puppet show, Ram Leela, and the concluding Sindur Khela, which marked the end of Durgotsav.

Astaire Gardens was abuzz with excitement throughout the festival, featuring over 25 food and themed stalls, as well as a dedicated Kids Zone, ensuring a delightful culinary and recreational experience for both families and children. Safety was paramount, with a doctor, two associates, and an on-site ambulance available as part of a doctor's help desk, providing reassurance and comfort to all attendees.

Speaking on the success of the event, Mr. Pritam Basak, President, Astaire Garden Pooja Evam Sanskritik Samiti (AGPSS) said, "Deepotsav 2025 was a true celebration of community spirit and cultural pride. We extend our heartfelt thanks to BPTP for their generous sponsorship and unwavering support, which made this event a resounding success. Together, we created an unforgettable experience for our residents, and winning the Best Pandal award is a shared achievement for the entire Astaire Gardens family."

The festival also hosted a photography competition, inviting younger residents to capture and celebrate the spirit of Deepotsav. Residents also enjoyed a variety of food stalls and dance performances, further enlivening the festive mood.

With Deepotsav 2025, BPTP Astaire Gardens once again proved how modern community living can blend seamlessly with cultural richness and tradition, fostering togetherness and joy in one of Gurgaon's most vibrant residential addresses.

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. Led by Chairman and MD Kabul Chawla, the company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

