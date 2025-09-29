BPTP Wins Two Prestigious Awards at ET Now Swadesh - Gems of Delhi NCR Awards 2025 for GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti-Greens

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 29: BPTP Ltd., a leading real estate developer founded by Kabul Chawla, in the Delhi NCR region, has been recognized with two prestigious awards at the ET Now Swadesh - Gems of Delhi NCR Awards 2025, celebrating excellence and innovation in real estate design. The awards were received by Mr. Harinder Dhillon, National Sales Head, BPTP Limited, at an award ceremony held at Vivanta, Dwarka.

GAIA Residences has been awarded "Excellence in Best Innovative Design" for its visionary architectural approach combining modern aesthetics with energy-efficient technology, setting new benchmarks on the Dwarka Expressway with its sustainable and future-ready design. GAIA Residences is the first residential project on Dwarka Expressway to feature glass and metal facade towers, improving energy efficiency and reducing external noise for a more comfortable, sustainable environment. The project holds IGBC Platinum pre-certification for eco-friendly living and is built to Seismic Zone V standards for maximum safety. Residents have access to premium amenities, including sky gardens with a yoga deck at 400 feet, a library lounge at 300 feet, and a co-working lounge at 200 feet, offering dedicated spaces for wellness, relaxation, and productivity.

Amstoria Verti-Greens won "Excellence in Design"; the project is celebrated for its signature vertical gardens, expansive club and amenity zones, and meticulous planning that blends functionality with serene green living spaces, redefining luxury urban lifestyle in Gurugram. Amstoria Verti Greens transforms the Gurgaon skyline while setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban luxury. Thoughtfully designed to blend elegance with functionality, the project offers an elevated living experience featuring an expansive 1.75 lakh sq. ft. club and amenity zone. With 15 Sky Gardens spread across five towers, residents enjoy tranquil green spaces and stunning views. The development boasts a comprehensive range of modern, state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance comfort and quality of life.

Mr. Harinder Dhillon, National Sales Head, BPTP Limited, commented, "We are delighted to be recognized at the ET Now Swadesh - Gems of Delhi NCR Awards 2025. These awards are a testament to our vision of creating sustainable, world-class communities that enrich urban living. Both GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti-Greens embody BPTP's commitment to design innovation, quality, and environmental consciousness. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar in real estate development and make meaningful contributions to shaping the future of the NCR."

Both projects exemplify BPTP's vision of creating integrated urban lifestyles with excellent connectivity and premium amenities, enhancing Delhi NCR's real estate landscape.

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. Led by Chairman and MD Kabul Chawla, the company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

