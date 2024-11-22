Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Unveils Exciting Lineup for its 9th Edition

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22: The 9th edition of the highly anticipated Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has unveiled its exciting lineup at a press conference held on November 21st at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati. Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika shared details of this year's diverse selection, which promises to captivate audiences with a mix of feature films, documentaries, and short films. The lineup showcases a dynamic range of cinematic talent from Northeast India and beyond, offering a platform for powerful storytelling and creativity. With the festival fast approaching, film lovers are in for an unforgettable experience from December 5th to 8th, 2024 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

“BVFF is not just a film festival; it's a celebration of stories that ignite hearts and inspire minds that makes it the cradle of impactful cinema in the Asian subcontinent”, said Tanushree Hazarika. “Our mission is to promote cinema that resonates, connect diverse talents, and showcase the rich culture and landscapes of Northeast India. We envision a future where the region becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking, contributing its unique stories to the global cinematic stage.”

With over 220 film entries received, this year's festival will present a dynamic selection across competitive and non-competitive sections, highlighting outstanding works that deserve recognition.

Pallavi Barua, Creative Director, added, “BVFF is about celebrating cinema in its truest form. This year, we're excited to present films that entertain, provoke thought, and spark creativity. Our goal is to connect filmmakers and audiences, fostering meaningful conversations through storytelling.”

The festival will feature a distinguished panel of jurors who will evaluate films in various categories. The Documentary & Short Films jury includes Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri, Academic/ Film Critic/Professor at Gauhati University; Murtaza Ali Khan, Critic/Curator/Journalist; and Kalpana Nair, Industry Relations Lead at IMDb India. The star-studded Feature Films jury consists of Nitin Baid, (Film Editor known for his work on Masaan, Gully Boy, and Raazi); Anvita Dutt, (Director of Bulbbul and Qala); Abhishek Chaubey, (Director of Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya); Shreya Dev Dube, (Cinematographer of A Suitable Boy and Thar); and Aishwarya Lekshmi, (Actor known for her roles in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and Ponniyin Selvan: I).

The festival will also welcome renowned industry figures such as Tigmanshu Dhulia, acclaimed for Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, and Sandeep Modi, director of The Night Manager and Aarya.

Special screenings will include Mithya (Kannada) by Sumanth Bhat, Zende: The Supercop by Tushar Haware, Chashma by Nitin Baid, Angammal (Tamil) by Vipin Radhakrishnan and Boong by Lakshmipriya Devi.

Samujjal Kashyap, Technical Director, highlighted, “We are committed to enhancing the festival's technical experience, ensuring high-quality visuals and immersive sound for a truly unforgettable cinematic journey. Every screening will be meticulously curated to offer the best viewing experience, showcasing the artistry of filmmakers in the most spectacular way. The BVFF, will once again, have an elevated experience through masterclasses and industry immersive discussions which truly bring the dream of careers in cinema to life”.

With its 9th edition, BVFF has solidified its place as one of India's most iconic film festivals, consistently attracting remarkable talent and a passionate audience. This year's edition is set to be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence, showcasing powerful stories and unforgettable experiences that will leave a lasting impact on all who attend.

For more information visit: brahmaputravalleyfilmfestival.com

