Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh’s Aarohan Ashram: A Retreat for Inner Peace

New Delhi [India], December 30: Nestled amidst the serene natural beauty of Kamshet, near Lovanava in Maharashtra, Aarohan Ashram is a symbol of collective effort, spiritual dedication, and the pursuit of inner peace. Spearheaded by the Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh, the ashram is a sanctuary where individuals can disconnect from the chaos of daily life and connect with their deeper selves through the transformative teachings of Brahmavidya.

A centerpiece of Aarohan Ashram's offerings is its Basic Course – Residential Camp for Adults, designed to help individuals explore and practice Brahmavidya in a focused, immersive environment.

1. Camp Overview

The Basic Course – Residential Camp is a six-day program in multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, and English. It is an intensive retreat where participants are introduced to the foundational practices of Brahmavidya, allowing them to experience the transformative benefits of the 22-week basic course in a span of 6 days firsthand.

2. Key Learnings

Participants of the camp are guided through a structured curriculum that includes:

Spiritual breathing exercises to improve physical vitality and manage stress.

Meditative practices to enhance focus and foster inner calm.

Positive affirmations to nurture a mindset of growth and positivity.

Interactive sessions that explore Brahmavidya's philosophies and their practical applications in daily life.

3. Daily Schedule

The camp follows a well-structured schedule designed to maximize the participants’ learning and practice:

6:00 am: Tea is offered to all participants to begin the day.

Morning sessions: Includes spiritual breathing exercises and meditation practice.

8:30 am: Breakfast is served.

Midday sessions: Involve in-depth learning and practice, followed by lunch at 1:00 pm .

Evening sessions: Consist of reflections, discussions, and additional practice, concluding with dinner at 8:30 pm .

4. Benefits of the Camp

The Basic Course – Residential Camp equips participants with practical tools to:

Manage stress and improve overall well-being.

Enhance mental clarity and emotional resilience.

Build a deeper connection with themselves and the teachings of Brahmavidya.

This immersive experience allows individuals to pause, reflect, and recharge, returning to their lives with renewed purpose and energy.

Facilities of Aarohan Ashram

Aarohan Ashram's facilities are thoughtfully designed to enhance the spiritual experience of participants:

Accommodation for 70 students

The residential facilities can host 70 students , with rooms arranged on a twin-sharing & three-sharing basis to ensure comfort and privacy. Separate Rooms for Teachers

Dedicated rooms for teachers provide a quiet and private space for preparation and relaxation. Common Dining Hall

A spacious dining hall serves as the heart of community meals. The ashram provides:

Breakfast: 8:30 am

Lunch: 1:00 pm

Dinner: 8:30 pm

The meals are wholesome and nutritious, catering to the physical and spiritual needs of all residents.

Structured Daily Routine

Life at Aarohan Ashram follows a disciplined and enriching schedule:

The day begins at 6:00 am with tea distributed to all camp participants.

Practice sessions start shortly after, allowing individuals to immerse themselves in Brahmavidya techniques.

Regular mealtimes provide moments for relaxation and community bonding.

The Location: A Picturesque Retreat

Aarohan Ashram is located in Kamshet, near Lonavala in Maharashtra, a scenic town approximately 50 km from Pune and 100 km from Mumbai. It is surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil waters, making it the ideal retreat for spiritual seekers.

Proximity to Uksan and Shiravata Dams

The ashram is situated between the Uksan Dam and Shiravata Dam , two pristine reservoirs that add to the area's natural charm. These serene water bodies not only enhance the ashram’s peaceful atmosphere but also provide breathtaking views that inspire introspection and connection with nature. Easy Accessibility

Aarohan Ashram is well-connected by road and public transport.

By Car: The ashram is a 2.5-hour drive from Thane and a 1.5-hour drive from Pune.

By Bus: Regular State Transport buses ply to and from Kamshet, making it convenient for visitors traveling from Mumbai and Pune.

The journey itself is a visual treat, with winding roads, rolling hills, and lush landscapes that set the tone for a rejuvenating stay.

A Natural Haven

The ashram’s location offers an unparalleled sense of peace and isolation. The soothing sound of water from nearby dams, coupled with the chirping of birds and cool breezes, creates an environment conducive to meditation and self-discovery.

Why Aarohan Ashram?

Aarohan Ashram offers a unique environment that is conducive to spiritual growth and self-discovery:

Serene Location

Surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil water bodies, the ashram provides a peaceful retreat away from the distractions of urban life. Comprehensive Facilities

From comfortable accommodations to a well-structured daily routine, Aarohan ensures that every aspect of a participant's stay is fulfilling and rejuvenating. Immersive Experience

The ashram's residential programs allow students to practice Brahmavidya techniques in-depth, fostering mental clarity, physical well-being, and spiritual growth. Dedicated Community

With a focus on collective learning, Aarohan Ashram creates a sense of belonging, allowing participants to connect deeply with like-minded individuals.

A Vision for the Future

The journey of Aarohan Ashram started in 2010 is ongoing, with ambitious plans for further expansion. Future projects include the construction of additional residential buildings and a dedicated meditation center, enabling the ashram to accommodate even more participants. These developments aim to make Aarohan Ashram a premier destination for spiritual seekers across India.

Aarohan Ashram: Where Spirituality Meets Nature

Aarohan Ashram is more than just a retreat—it is a transformative experience. Rooted in the timeless principles of Brahmavidya, the ashram offers a structured and supportive environment for individuals to embark on a journey of self-discovery, health, and happiness.

Through its unwavering dedication to spiritual teachings and its thoughtfully planned facilities, Aarohan Ashram stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring relevance of Brahmavidya. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or a curious seeker, Aarohan Ashram welcomes you to explore its enriching world of inner peace and self-realization.

Click here or visit https://brahmavidya.net to enroll for Prakash Yoga of Brahmavidya's Basic Course – Residential Camp at Aarohan Ashram.

