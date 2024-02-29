Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd Launches Revolutionary Brain Training Program

New Delhi (India), February 29: Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of brain training programs, is all set to launch its evolving new program, Brain Gym. It is a scientifically designed program that helps students improve their focus, concentration, memory, and overall academic performance.

The program is based on the latest research in neuroscience and cognitive psychology. It uses a combination of techniques, including brainwave entrainment, cognitive behavioural therapy, and mindfulness meditation, to help students achieve their full potential.

Brain Gym is effective in a variety of studies. In one study, students who participated in the program significantly improved their attention span, working memory, and academic achievement.

“We are excited to launch Brain Gym and help students reach their full potential,” said Gajendra Singh, Founder and CEO of Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd. “This program is a breakthrough in brain training, and we are confident that it will make a real difference in students’ lives.”

About Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd

Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of brain training programs. The company was founded in 2022 by Gajendra Singh, a graduate of IIT Roorkee. Brain Recoding Edutech Pvt Ltd is headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.



For more information, please visit:

https://brainrecoding.com/

