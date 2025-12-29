Brainiac IP Solutions Announces Successful Conclusion of the Innovation and IP Leadership Summit 2025

Innovation and IP Leadership Summit 2025

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: The highly anticipated Innovation and IP Leadership Summit 2025 was successfully held at the Radisson Blu, Pune on December 12, 2025. The summit brought together thought leaders, industry & IP experts, innovators and experts from Academics from across India to discuss the latest trends and developments in innovation management and intellectual property (IP) strategies.

The event, organised by Brainiac IP Solutions, featured engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and panel discussions on critical topics such as IP strategy for startups and MSMEs, patent portfolios, the evolving landscape of IP protection and enforcement in the rapidly changing global market, and how universities and industries blend to solve Global Challenges.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to connect with R&D heads, IP strategists, and business leaders, as well as gain valuable insights into how intellectual property can drive business growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. The summit also highlighted the growing importance of collaborative innovation and the need for businesses to embrace strategic IP management in their growth strategies.

The summit was graced by Dr Arun Kumar Kashyap, IP Advisor at Arista Consulting LLC and Former Chief Research Manager (IPR) at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as the Chief Guest.

Also, the Industry Experts from Various Industries, like, Mr. Ved Pandey, Director and Head R&D at Haier Appliances, Mr. S. Pund, Head – Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) at Endurance Technologies Ltd., Mr. Yogesh Umbarkar – Vice President – Mobility, India/APAC at Valtech Mobility GmbH, Mr. Pradeep Kumar – IPR Specialist, IPR Manager, Inventor Mahindra & Mahindra – Swaraj Division, Mr. Dipak Khule – Head of R&D, JSW Energy Ltd, Mr. Salil Inamdar, Mr. Mahesh Nikam – General Manager, Head Business Transformation, Innovation & IP, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, and Mr. Shripad Kulkarni – Principal Lead – Innovation Management, Forbes Marshall delivered powerful addresses on how businesses can gain long-term growth and sustainability by using the true potential of intellectual property.

The Academic experts, Dr. Sunita Jadhav – Vice Principal, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune, Dr. Jayant Pawar – Assistant Director – Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (IIE) Krishna Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Karad, and Dr. Unmesha Patil – Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Vishwakarma University were participated in the panel discussion along with industry experts to bridge the gap between the universities and industries for a future growth of India.

S&T Consultancy and Manupatra also contributed to the event as the event partners.

Suneet Sabale, Founder of Brainiac IP Solutions, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are thrilled with the success of the Innovation and IP Leadership Summit 2025. This event has truly showcased the power of intellectual property in driving innovation and building competitive businesses. We are proud to have brought together such a diverse group of leaders and experts to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and explore opportunities in the evolving world of IP.”

The event was a resounding success, with participants leaving equipped with valuable knowledge and insights that will shape their IP strategies and business decisions for years to come.

About Brainiac IP Solutions

Brainiac IP Solutions is a leading intellectual property consulting firm, specialising in patent analytics, trademark and design protection, FTO (Freedom to Operate) assessments, and IP strategy development. The company works with a wide range of clients, including startups, MSMEs, and multinational corporations, helping them unlock the value of their intellectual property assets and drive business growth.

