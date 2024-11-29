Brainobrain International Celebrates the Success of the 12th International Brainobrain Abacus Competition 2024

PNN

Dubai [UAE], November 29: The 12th International Brainobrain Abacus Competition 2024, held at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai, saw an impressive participation of 2,036 students from 18 countries. This prestigious event, organized by Brainobrain International, celebrated young minds excelling in abacus skills, mental maths for kids, and cognitive abilities.

The morning session featured students participating in a 3-minute competition, solving moderate to complex sums according to their age and Brainobrain Level. Some used the abacus tool, while others employed mental mathematics to solve the maximum number of sums with accuracy.

The evening session was vibrant, with kids showcasing their multitasking skills in a live demo performance. Following this, the competition results were announced, and prizes were distributed to the deserving winners.

His Excellency Mohamed Abdulla Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Private Consultant of H.H. Sheikh Ahamed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Shri Bijender Singh, Head of Chancery & Consul (Protocol & Welfare), Indian Consulate, Dubai, attended as the Guest of Honour. The event was further distinguished by the presence of Anand Subramaniam, Managing Director of Brainobrain International, and Arul Subramaniam, Director Technical, NLP Master Trainer & Coach of Brainobrain International.

Students eagerly anticipated the event, with many expressing their excitement and satisfaction. One participant Ayesha Abdulla shared, "I have been looking forward to this competition for months. It was an incredible experience to meet peers from around the world and compete in such a prestigious event."

Parents echoed the sentiments of their children, with one parent Omar stating, "We chose Brainobrain over other abacus programs because of their comprehensive approach to child development. Seeing my child thrive and enjoy learning confirms we made the right decision."

His Excellency Mohamed Abdulla Mohamed Al Marzooqi commended the students for their dedication and hard work, highlighting the importance of nurturing young minds for a brighter future. Shri Bijender Singh praised Brainobrain for its commitment to fostering educational excellence and innovation.

Brainobrain International remains dedicated to empowering young geniuses worldwide, fostering a love for learning and excellence in every child. The organization also offers promising education franchise opportunities for those looking to contribute to this noble cause.

