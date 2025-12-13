BrainyZap Launches Brain Transformation Program for Students Backed by IIT Alumni Experts and 12 Research Papers

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 13: BrainyZap, one of India's fastest-growing child behavioural and cognitive development companies, has officially launched its revolutionary 66-Day Brain Transformation Program a structured neuro-habit rewiring system designed for students from Class 3rd to 12th. Created in collaboration with 30 IIT Alumni experts and supported by 12 published research papers, the program aims to solve one of the biggest concerns of modern Indian parents: the decline in children's focus, discipline, emotional strength, and study habits due to digital overload and environmental overstimulation.

Founded by Santosh V. Chandra, a mind-transformation specialist with 17 years of experience, BrainyZap has already transformed more than 15,000 students across India, showing measurable improvements in focus, study consistency, emotional stability, and academic performance.

A Scientific Answer to a Growing Crisis

Across India, families are witnessing a visible decline in children's concentration levels, motivation, discipline, communication, and learning quality. Excessive screen time, instant gratification culture, online gaming addiction, and overstimulation have disrupted the natural development of a child's brain. Traditional schools and tuition classes teach subjects but they do not rebuild habits, correct behaviourpatterns, or rewire the mind.

Responding to this national challenge, BrainyZap spent years studying neuroplasticity, child psychology, behaviouralconditioning, dopamine response cycles, habit creation science, and high-performance learning frameworks. The outcome of this research is the MAP System™ (Mind Automation Programming) a structured 66-day protocol that gradually reshapes a child's brain to regain focus, discipline, emotional control, and long-term productive habits.

The MAP System™ has earned appreciation from educators, psychologists, and parents for delivering real, observable changes within weeks.

Why 66 Days? The Science Behind It

BrainyZap's transformation model is designed around deep habit installation, not temporary motivation. Scientific studies show that long-term neural rewiring happens in layered stages not in 7 days, not in 21 days, but through sustained conditioning.

The program follows a 6-Phase Model:

Phase 1 (Day 1-11): Reset Phase

Breaking unhealthy brain loops, reducing overstimulation, and increasing self-awareness so students recognize their own behavioural patterns.

Phase 2 (Day 12-22): Detox Phase

Lowering dependency on mobile dopamine hits, stabilizing attention span, and reducing irritability, anxiety and restlessness.

Phase 3 (Day 23-33): Focus Phase

Introducing scientifically designed attention-building drills, memory routines, and learning-activation techniques that improve academic grasp.

Phase 4 (Day 34-44): Emotional Mastery Phase

Strengthening emotional balance, reducing exam fear, anger, frustration, comparison stress and panic during studies.

Phase 5 (Day 45-55): Habit Lock Phase

Installing strong revision patterns, discipline cycles, time-management systems and daily routine automation.

Phase 6 (Day 56-66): Ownership Phase

Transforming the child into a self-driven, responsible, confident learner capable of long-term consistency.

This 66-day journey creates permanent, measurable and sustainable improvements in mind behaviour.

15,000+ Success Stories Across India

Parents who enrolled their children in the BrainyZap program reported remarkable changes:

* Mobile usage reduced by 40-70 percent

* Attention span doubled in many cases

* Study time increased from 1 hour to 2-3+ hours

* Emotional stability and confidence improved significantly

* Academic performance rose within weeks

* Communication and family bonding strengthened

These results clearly position BrainyZap as a category leader in child brain training and behavioural transformation.

A Breakthrough, Research-Backed Alternative to Traditional Learning

Unlike motivational sessions, counselling calls, or tuition classes, BrainyZap provides:

Daily 20-minute guided neuro-habit sessions

* Dopamine reset techniques

* Study-time extension drills

* Emotional balance conditioning

* Weekly parent guidance and feedback

* Personalised child progress tracking

Founder Santosh V. Chandra adds,

"This is not a tuition class. This is not motivation. This is India's first research-backed Neuro-Habit Rewiring Program that upgrades the brain itself. When the brain transforms, everything transforms focus, discipline, marks, confidence, emotional strength."

Risk-Free 11-Day Improvement Guarantee

To make the program completely parent-friendly, BrainyZapoffers a full refund of the ₹1000 booking amount if parents do not observe visible improvement in the first 11 days. This guarantee has played a major role in building trust and encouraging nationwide participation.

About BrainyZap

BrainyZap is India's leading child brain-development and behavioural transformation organization, specializing in neuroscience-based habit training for students from Class 3rd to 12th. Built with contributions from 20 IIT Alumni experts and supported by 12 research papers, BrainyZap focuses on helping children build strong focus, discipline, emotional stability, positive habits and academic consistency. With more than 15,000 successful transformations, BrainyZap aims to empower one million students across India with brain-strengthening tools that prepare them for long-term success.

