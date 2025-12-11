Brakes India and TBK Sign Business Alliance Agreement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11:Brakes India Private Limited and TBK Co., Ltd. recently signed a capital and business alliance agreement. With this, Brakes India, a TSF Group Company, acquires a 10% shareholding in TBK through a primary capital infusion. The investment marks an important development for both organisations. This paves the way to leverage the strength of both companies for commercial vehicle braking and create enhanced value for customers and stakeholders.

TBK, a leading global auto component manufacturer in the M&HCV segment, specialises in brakes, pumps, and engine-related components. This move gives both organisations the scope to draw on each other's strengths. It provides access to complementary geographies and has the potential to engage new customers and explore new supply chains. This opportunity introduces Brakes India's existing hydraulic and pneumatic products into new export markets. It also opens avenues to extend the complementary product portfolio of TBK in the Indian domestic market. “Through this partnership, both companies will mutually complement each other's technological strengths and customer bases to the fullest extent, jointly creating high-value-added products and solutions for respective markets. Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities and contribute to the advancement of next-generation mobility,” said Mr Kaoru Ogata, President & CEO, TBK.

“This milestone is a starting point for a long-term association with TBK. It reinforces our commitment to strategic, long-term growth. With this agreement, Brake India has access to TBK's line-up of products for the Indian market and will offer Brakes India's leading pneumatic braking products to new customers outside of India,” said Mr Sriram Viji, Managing Director, Brakes India. This collaboration drives the development of cleaner, safer and more efficient commercial vehicle braking technologies, supporting the industry's shift towards advanced and sustainable mobility.

