Brand Storii expands its presence to Rajasthan with Storii Jaisalmer

New Delhi, May 29 ITC Hotels recently signed a management agreement with Jaipur-based Dangayach Group, for a property under brand Storii, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Storii by ITC Hotels, Jaisalmer is set to be a 119-key resort located towards the east of the city on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Road.

Jaisalmer is one of the largest tourism districts in Rajasthan and is featured as a "must-visit" destination in most Rajasthan desert circuits.

The city offers a perfect blend of art, architecture, hospitality, scenic beauty, and cuisine. Jaisalmer is renowned for its unconventional desert safari with camel rides, cultural performances, and adventure activities.

The city's yellow sandstone is known to glow during sunset, making it a high point in every tourist's itinerary. The resort's yellow-stone fort architecture is inspired by the region's landscape.

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said: "This project is a tremendous leap permitting a quick entry into a high-visibility and popular leisure market with our cherished brand Storii. We are already present with over 800 keys across our various brands in Rajasthan. These include hotels in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Khimsar, Jaisalmer and Udaipur. Storii Jaisalmer will enable us to offer yet another unique destination experience in the Rajasthan desert circuit."

Harimohan Dangayach, Chairman & Founder, and Atul Dangayach, Managing Director of Dangayach Group, expressed happiness at the signing ceremony and said: "We are delighted to sign Storii for our latest resort project in Jaisalmer. The resort's positioning in a strong leisure market aligns well with the unique positioning of the brand Storii supplemented with the operational strength of ITC Hotels. We embark on this new relationship with ITC Hotels with much hope for growth in the future."

