Brand Storii forays into West Bengal with the launch of Storii Devasom Spa & Resort

New Delhi, July 2 Strengthening its brand presence pan India, Storii by ITC Hotels made its foray into West Bengal with Storii Devasom Spa & Resort, Kolkata.

Spread across 3 acres, this resort is the perfect getaway for a relaxing staycation or a spa holiday.

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “Brand Storii has arrived in the City of Joy! The launch of Storii Devasom Spa & Resort in Kolkata strengthens our presence in eastern India and is a significant addition to our bouquet of offerings in West Bengal. Each of our distinctive brands and hotels, be it ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal, or Brand Fortune, offer a diverse selection of experiences for our guests. Storii Kolkata too shall tell its own unique story. The launch of this property embodies our commitment to enhancing the state’s tourism landscape.”

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Todi, Director, South City Group, said, “The prime location of Storii Kolkata offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and revitalisation. Yet another magnificent development by South City Group. We have chosen ITC Hotels to manage the property given their excellence in hospitality.”

