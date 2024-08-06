Brand Torque Presents AISL Edition II: An Exclusive Gathering of Industry Leaders in Bangalore

Event Date: Friday, September 20th, 2024 Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Brand Torque is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated AISL Edition II, an exclusive, invite-only event set to take place at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in Bangalore. This premier gathering promises a remarkable evening of sophistication and innovation.

Event Highlights:

Date and Venue: The event will unfold on Friday, September 20th, 2024, at the elegant Sheraton Hotel, a location chosen to reflect the high standards and exclusivity of the occasion.

Attendees: The event will bring together a select group of CEOs, executives, industry leaders, influencers, and key stakeholders for an evening dedicated to insightful discussions and exceptional networking opportunities.

Objectives:

Building on the success of AISL Edition I, which effectively strengthened relationships and facilitated impactful networking, AISL Edition II is poised to surpass expectations.

This event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Leading experts will share their perspectives on the future of sustainable business models, alternative opportunities, and the shifting global business landscape.

Panel Discussions: Engaging sessions will explore topics such as new-age businesses, family office outlooks, renewable energy, green technologies, and socially responsible investing.

Networking Opportunities: The event will offer a private setting for attendees to connect with peers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators in an environment designed for high-net-worth individuals.

The event will offer a private setting for attendees to connect with peers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators in an environment designed for high-net-worth individuals. Lumiere Awards Night: A glamorous ceremony to celebrate outstanding achievements across various fields, including innovation, technology, business, and art. The Lumiere Awards aim to honour those who have significantly impacted their domains and enriched others’ lives.

Esteemed Partnerships:

Knowledge and Award Tabulation Partner: Grant Thornton Bharat

Associations: CEO Club India.

Presenting Partner: ICICI Prudential Alternative Investments

Platinum Partners: K Raheja Corp & Mahindra Life Spaces

Lifestyle Partner: Nebula by Titan

Statements from the Curators:

Madhushree Dutta- Founder & CEO of Brand Torque LLP, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are delighted to host this event at such a prestigious venue as the Sheraton Hotel. Alternative assets are pivotal in navigating the ‘New Normal' following the pandemic. Our goal is to create an experience that underscores our commitment to excellence, showcases our valuable partnerships, and fosters meaningful connections among our distinguished guests.”

Statements from the Key Partners:

Grant Thornton Bharat:

“Family businesses are redefining their strategies in the post-pandemic era, prompting a re- evaluation of traditional approaches, and leading to a more diversified and resilient portfolio. AISL is the perfect platform to explore these new opportunities, offering a unique space for dialogue and collaboration. By bringing together thought leaders and industry influencers, we can collectively navigate this dynamic landscape. The aim is to unlock the potential of alternative assets to drive sustainable growth and secure the future for family businesses”. Pallavi Joshi Bakhru Partner & Leader – Private Client Services. India – UK Corridor Leader and Member Partnership Board, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

CEO Club India: “In this era of rapid change, CEOs seek forward-thinking solutions. AISL’s platform offers a unique convergence of minds, fostering collaboration and insight-sharing that propels business resilience and sustainable progress.”

“The shifting global order demands visionary leadership. Through AISL, we’re bridging the gap between innovation and sustainability, enabling CEOs and senior management to thrive in a complex world and create lasting impact.” – Mahindra Patwari – Director, MIPL Global | President, CEO Clubs India, Bangalore Chapter.

ICICI Prudential Alternative Investments:” As the Indian equity market thrives, savvy investors are seeking out alternative investments to further diversify their strategies and capture unique opportunities.

Delve into the world of alternative investments with AISL, where we will explore latest trends and insights that cater specifically to sophisticated investors.

Here's your chance to enhance your investment approach through expert guidance”.- Anand Shah Head – PMS & AIF Investments| ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd.

Why Attend?

AISL Edition II offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with top industry leaders, gain insights into emerging trends, and celebrate exemplary achievements in a setting tailored for an elite audience. This event is designed to provide a platform for learning, networking, and recognizing the trailblazers shaping the future of business and beyond.

We look forward to welcoming our selected audience for unforgettable evening at the Sheraton Hotel, where excellence and innovation converge.

