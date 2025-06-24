Brandix Associates Join International Yoga Day Celebrations in Vizag

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Brandix Associates actively participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held in Visakhapatnam.

Organized on a historic scale by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, with the support of the Ministry of Ayush, the event aimed to set a Guinness World Record for the largest yoga gathering. It was led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In line with Andhra Pradesh's positioning as 'Yogandhra', Brandix Associates came together in the spirit of unity, wellness, and national pride. Their enthusiastic participation reflects a shared commitment to promoting health-conscious workplaces and supporting nation-building initiatives through community engagement.

Brandix India conveys its sincere appreciation to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for organizing this historic celebration and providing the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to this national movement.

For more media queries, please contact: BrandLife PR

Hari - 9618883774 / Supreeth - 9505129309

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor